Saliva with intestinal flora may influence rheumatoid arthritis, study

 5 days ago

The Medical center IMSKE participates together with the Institute on Health Research of the Medical center La Fe sobre Valencia , in a study that aims to deepen the understanding of the bases microbial on rheumatoid arthritis with osteoarthritis , analyzing the changes with the relationship between the microbiome in saliva with in feces, together scam specific biochemical markers; determining whether alterations in the microbiota of the digestive tract may have a determining role in both processes, with whether markers are found at the saliva level.

