Saliva with intestinal flora may influence rheumatoid arthritis, study

Sarcopenia is an age-related disease with an increased risk of mortality. It is emerging that low serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] affects the sarcopenic state in general, but in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), these associations are not understood although the prevalence of vitamin D insufficiency is high in RA. We conducted a cross-sectional study of older female outpatients from our cohort (KURAMA) database. We measured skeletal muscle mass, handgrip strength, and gait-speed to diagnose severe sarcopenia. The serum 25(OH)D concentration was measured using electrochemiluminescence immunoassay. A total of 156 female patients with RA (sarcopenia:44.9%, severe sarcopenia: 29.5%, and without sarcopenia: 25.6%) were enrolled. Classification of vitamin D status at a cutoff point of median 25(OH)D concentration revealed that low 25(OH)D status was associated with a high prevalence of severe sarcopenia and with low measured values of muscle mass, handgrip, and gait speed. Furthermore, multivariable logisticÂ regression analysis identified that low 25(OH)D status was associated with a high prevalence of severe sarcopenia (OR 6.00; 95% CI 1.99"“18.08).The same associationÂ was observed when the cut-off value was set at 20 ng/ml. In components of sarcopenia, both low physical performance and muscle mass were associated with low 25(OH)D status. In conclusion, vitamin D status was inversely associated with severe sarcopenia, low physical performance, and low skeletal muscle mass. Modification of vitamin D status including vitamin D supplementation should be investigated as a therapeutic strategy for sarcopenic patients with RA.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO