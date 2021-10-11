High school notebook: Corvallis boys soccer 4-0 in league play

Corvallis High is undefeated through four games in Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer this fall. Fifth-ranked North Salem is also 4-0 in league play. The fourth-ranked Spartans (5-3-1 overall) host South Albany (5-4, 2-2) on Tuesday, then have road games against Dallas (1-8, 0-4) and No. 8 Woodburn (4-4, 2-2) before taking on visiting North Salem (6-1-2 overall) on Oct. 21. Corvallis finishes the regular season Oct. 26 at No. 6 Silverton (2-0-2). North Salem hosts Silverton on Tuesday.