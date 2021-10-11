CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NBA guard Smith makes tournament debut as college golfer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — J.R. Smith couldn’t help but feel anxious. Sure, he had spent 16 years playing in the NBA, making millions and winning two world championships in packed arenas at the highest level of a global sport. But he had never been in the situation like he was Monday: lining up tee shots as a 36-year-old freshman walk-on playing his first college golf tournament for North Carolina A&T at Elon’s Phoenix Invitational.

