Public Safety

Ex-UFC star Chuck Liddell arrested on domestic violence charge

Derrick
 3 days ago

Former UFC star Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday morning on a domestic violence charge. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after midnight at a home in Hidden Hills, a gated community.

