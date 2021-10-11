Kadarius Toney apologizes for punch, won’t be suspended: ‘This is not boxing or hockey’

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney found a bit of a rhythm Sunday against the Saints. The New York Giants found a way to get it done in the win column, Sunday edging out the Saints in overtime. The Giants are definitely still a work in progress on both sides of the ball, but there is a bit of a rhythm developing on their offense. Daniel Jones isn’t playing horribly this year, Andrew Thomas is starting to develop and play well, and the receiving weapons are helping things out. The most notable contribution from Sunday might just have been the play from rookie first rounder Kadarius Toney.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO