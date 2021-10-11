Kadarius Toney apologizes for punch, won’t be suspended: ‘This is not boxing or hockey’
Kadarius Toney lost his cool in the heat of Sunday’s loss at Dallas, but the rookie receiver publicly apologized on Monday and said it won’t happen again. “I feel like I need to apologize to mainly everyone because as far as little kids looking up to me, it’s not the example I want to set for them,” Toney said on a Zoom audio call. “Everybody makes mistakes, but we always have to be accountable for our emotions and our actions.”www.thederrick.com
