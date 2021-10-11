CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kadarius Toney apologizes for punch, won’t be suspended: ‘This is not boxing or hockey’

Derrick
 3 days ago

Kadarius Toney lost his cool in the heat of Sunday’s loss at Dallas, but the rookie receiver publicly apologized on Monday and said it won’t happen again. “I feel like I need to apologize to mainly everyone because as far as little kids looking up to me, it’s not the example I want to set for them,” Toney said on a Zoom audio call. “Everybody makes mistakes, but we always have to be accountable for our emotions and our actions.”

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney already showing insane qualities with one stat

The New York Giants unleashed rookie receiver Kadarius Toney against the New Orleans Saints, and he ended up being one of the catalysts that fueled the offense to a victory in Week 4. With Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton out with hamstring injuries, Toney will once again be a priority...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Joe Judge was furious with Kadarius Toney over punch

Joe Judge prides himself on running a disciplined football team. So when Kadarius Toney was ejected in the fourth quarter of his New York Giants’ 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Judge was furious. Toney was ejected for throwing a punch against Dallas defender Damontae Kazee, who tackled...
NFL
chatsports.com

With depleted WR corps, Giants' Kadarius Toney ready for a larger role

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kadarius Toney has been something of a bit actor in this young Giants season. The rookie first-round draft pick has been eased into the offense — used somewhat sparingly, but just enough to give a tantalizing glimpse into his athleticism. That’s been the case from Week 1 to 3, but this week against the Saints? Well, it’s finally time for this bit actor to get his close-up. With Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) officially ruled out for this Sunday’s game, and Kenny Golladay working around an injured hip, Toney will rise to the forefront of the Giants' passing game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: John Ross speaks on speed, chemistry with Kadarius Toney

With John Ross, the New York Giants may have found a receiving talent that adds even more value to their already deep lineup at the position. While Ross was more or less considered a draft bust based on his first four seasons in the league after being taken in the top 10 by the Bengals, the wide receiver showed flashes of his old potential in week 4.
NFL
SFGate

Receiver Kadarius Toney creating exicitement for N.Y. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — All the problems first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney had in training camp and the early part of the season seem forgotten. The wide receiver out of Florida opened a lot of eyes this past weekend in catching a career-best five passes for 74 yards. The numbers really aren't spectacular, but what Toney showed on the field was.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/2: Kadarius Toney, Michael Strahan, more

Bettors aren’t optimistic about this being Saquon Barkley’s breakout game. Kadarius Toney had a tough start with the New York Giants because of a leg injury that cost him time in training camp. Fast-forward to the start of Week 4, and the wide receiver has just four catches on five...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Hockey#American Football
On3.com

WATCH: Dirty play, punch leads to brawl, Kadarius Toney ejection

The New York Giants had wide receiver Kadarius Toney get ejected against the Dallas Cowboys for an altercation on the field where he threw a punch. As referees sorted out the punishments, both Toney and defensive back Damontae Kazee received penalties while Toney was disqualified from the game for his punch.
NFL
Newsday

Giants Q&A: Did punch take away from Kadarius Toney's record day?

Kadarius Toney had the most productive game by a rookie wide receiver in Giants history, catching 10 passes for 189 yards and eclipsing Odell Beckham Jr.’s record of 185. Was there anything that could have taken away from that?. Turns out, yes. In the fourth quarter, after catching a pass...
NFL
247Sports

New York Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney ejected for punching Jayron Kearse

Just minutes away from the conclusion of Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, a fight broke out between the two teams. Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ejected from the game for throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse. Toney caught a pass and was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Giants' Kadarius Toney dealing with an ankle injury

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is dealing with an ankle injury suffered during Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, reports ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Toney was guilty of stealing many a Dallas defender's ankles in Week 5, but was getting his own ankle checked out by the team's doctors during the team's meetings on Monday. Raanan added that head coach Joe Judge did not seem overly concerned about Toney's availability, but Toney's practice participation will still be worth monitoring ahead of Week 6.
NFL
AL.com

Giants counting on Kadarius Toney in homecoming game

When the New York Giants play the New Orleans Saints in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, former Blount High School quarterback Kadarius Toney will be as close to home as he can get in the NFL. The Giants wide receiver said that added something to the general thrill of playing...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Kadarius Toney shakes Saints defenders with video game move

New York Giants rookie wide receive Kadarius Toney showed off the type of moves that made him a first round draft pick Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. New York Giants fans are hoping highlight reel moves like the one above are just a small taste of what’s to come in the future.
NFL
FanSided

Kadarius Toney finding rhythm in the New York Giants offense

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney found a bit of a rhythm Sunday against the Saints. The New York Giants found a way to get it done in the win column, Sunday edging out the Saints in overtime. The Giants are definitely still a work in progress on both sides of the ball, but there is a bit of a rhythm developing on their offense. Daniel Jones isn’t playing horribly this year, Andrew Thomas is starting to develop and play well, and the receiving weapons are helping things out. The most notable contribution from Sunday might just have been the play from rookie first rounder Kadarius Toney.
NFL
chatsports.com

Could Kadarius Toney assume another crucial role vs. Dallas?

Through the first few weeks of the regular season, fans voiced their frustrations over Kadarius Toney‘s playing time (or lack thereof). Toney had played just 8% and 28% of the offensive snaps through the first two games, respectively. Supporters of the team began to wonder: why weren’t the Giants playing...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Kadarius Toney continues to wow teammates

After a rocky start to his NFL career, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has begun to take the league by storm. Every time he touches the football it’s a highlight, and his “twitchy” athleticism has caught the attention of even casual fans. Even some of Toney’s teammates, who...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kadarius Toney named PFF’s rookie of the week

Despite his game ending with an ejection, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is getting new recognition from around the league after his week 5 performance. Toney had a breakout game and exploded for 189 yards on 10 receptions, which was enough to get him noticed by Pro Football Focus and named to their team of the week. Not only that, but Toney was also named their rookie of the week for week 5.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy