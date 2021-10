Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 DAYS AGO