Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon has revealed that she would love to still be playing Maria Connor 20 years from now. Having joined the cobbles as Maria back in 2000, Samia is now a bit of a Corrie stalwart and has told The Mirror that she definitely doesn't have her eye on an exit anytime soon, as she loves playing Maria alongside studying for therapy courses.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO