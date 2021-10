Ever since Lawson Bates introduced his girlfriend Tiffany Espensen to his social media followers, fans have been wondering when the pair will get engaged. Every time the couple shares new photos on social media, fans obsess over how cute they are together and beg him to pop the question. They first announced their relationship in February of this year. It’s possible they started dating before this, however, and just waited to share their news with the world.

