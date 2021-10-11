CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Pentagon Chief's Startling Revelations On US AI Tech Versus China: FT

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon's first chief software officer resigned in protest of the U.S. military's lagging technological transformation behind China, Financial Times reports. Chaillan alleged that the U.S. repeatedly put military officials in charge of cyber initiatives for which they lacked experience, decrying Pentagon "laggards" and absence of funding. Recently the Congress...

techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketRealist

Here's What Could Happen If China's Economy Crashes

As property development giant Evergrande's debt repayment deadlines loom, the question of whether China's economy will crash is becoming more urgent. The Chinese government could bail out Evergrande or let it default on $300 billion of debt. Article continues below advertisement. If China's economy does crash, here's the impact we'd...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

The 'China Fantasy' is dying a public death

Looking at unfolding world events, from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to China’s menacing of Taiwan, there is much reason for cynicism. But there is good news where one least expects it: China. U.S. attitudes toward China have changed dramatically in the last few years — and for the better....
CHINA
houstonianonline.com

Free trade with China is over for the United States

In the summer of 1915, during the first year of World War I, a British official from the Ministry of Mansion settled in Switzerland. Objective: To enter into a transaction from neutral territory, the Germans, in other words, would provide the enemy with a military telescope that the British did not have. London, sending rubber from the tropics, the Germans – those with some colonies – were in disbelief.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

How to Beat China Without a War

Building partner capacity in Africa through security assistance (SA) and cooperation (SC) activities provides the capability to maneuver in that space. Can the U.S. Department of Defense do two things at once: Operate in the gray zone of small wars and excel in great power competition? The rise of China has some analysts worried that the U.S. “is focused on the wrong countries and being used to build the wrong capabilities.” Small wars are out, big wars are in, and are increasingly used for justifying increased budgets for expensive ships and aircraft. The general idea is that competition with China and Russia – great power competition (GPC) – is the priority and all instruments of national power must be bent to that end, at the expense of all other needs. At best, this view is myopic; at worst, it is a false narrative. The U.S. can succeed in the gray zone in which would outflank China and Russia in the next (perhaps the last) strategic zone: Africa.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands info from US Navy after submarine crash in South China Sea – here’s what they want

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded on Friday that the U.S. Navy explain details surrounding its nuclear-powered submarine getting damaged after colliding with an underwater obstacle in the South China Sea. On Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced the Sea Wolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) was damaged...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Russia is building a GIANT robot army

The Russian army has dozens of types of land, air, surface and underwater combat robots in varying degrees of readiness. Many of them are already taking part in tests and drills. "There is a myth abroad that Russia lags behind in robotics," says Viktor Murakhovsky, a leading Russian military expert...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

CIA sounds alarm over capture, killing of dozens of informants: report

The CIA has called on its frontline spies to step up their operational security around the world after dozens of informants have been arrested, killed or otherwise compromised in recent years, the New York Times reported Tuesday. A cable sent last week from top US counterintelligence officials to every agency...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popular Mechanics

A Chinese Think Tank Has Serious Beef With the U.S. Air Force

A Chinese think tank with ties to the country's government accused the U.S. Air Force of name-calling. An RC-135S spy plane flew near China earlier this week with the call sign JUNKY81. The think tank claimed that the call sign was a diss at the quality of the People's Liberation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

