CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

18 arrested on drug trafficking, firearms charges

By The Albany Herald, Ga.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Oct. 11—ALBANY — The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Georgia has brought federal charges against 18 individuals as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force ongoing investigation into alleged drug trafficking in southwest Georgia. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hernandosun.com

Neighbor complaints spur drug raid, arrest

Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff Office (HCSO) Vice and Drug Unit seized a cache of illegal drugs and arrested one woman during a raid on a residence in Weeki Wachee on Oct. 5. The raid took place in response to several complaints of drug activity at the home from other neighborhood residents.
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
Saratogian

Gansevoort woman charged with drug trafficking in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Gina M. Battista, 29, of Gansevoort after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. Battista was allegedly distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl throughout the county. Battista was charged with felony third-degree criminal sale of a...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
knsiradio.com

Stearns County Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Drug and Firearms Charges

(KNSI) — A 30-year-old Stearns County man has been sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release for drug and firearms charges. According to court documents, on November 22nd of 2019, Samuel Charles Skelton II sold a pound of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $4,500. Investigators conducting surveillance on Skelton arrested him after he left St. Cloud and was heading toward the Twin Cities. A search of his BMW revealed more than three pounds of meth, digital scales, phones, cocaine, over $1,600 cash, gabapentin, cyclobenzaprine, and oxycodone.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Connecticut Post

Police: Ansonia man charged with possessing stolen firearm, drugs

ANSONIA — An Ansonia man was charged early Thursday morning after police found him with a stolen firearm, crack cocaine and suboxone, according to the Ansonia Police Department. The police department, along with the Connecticut State Police Emergency Response Team, served a search warrant around 4:45 a.m. on Fourth Street...
ANSONIA, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Firearms#Drug Trafficking#Organized Crime#Dea#The U S Attorney
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested for possession of drugs, firearms near church

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested on felony drug charges on Friday. On Friday, Oct. 1, Hattiesburg police arrested 30-year-old David Knight in the 800 block of Timothy Lane. Officers seized 63 dosage units of oxycodone and two weapons during the arrest. Knight was charged with possession...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WETM

Rochester police charge 26 people in large-scale drug, firearm investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced 26 people are facing multiple gun and drug possession offenses following a large-scale distribution investigation in Rochester Thursday. During the operation, 28 search warrants were served to eventually confiscate a total of 34 guns, 26 of which were illegal, six kilos...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MidJersey.News

Federal Jury Found Three Men Guilty Of Various Narcotics And Firearms Offences For Their Roles In Trenton-based Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A federal jury today found three men guilty of various narcotics and firearms offenses for their roles in a Trenton-based drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Jerome Roberts, 51, of Delran, New Jersey, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess...
TRENTON, NJ
thedesertreview.com

Sureño gang member apprehended

INDIO — US Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a gang member Friday, Oct. 1, according to a press release. Indio Border Patrol Station received a call from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) at about 3 p.m., requesting assistance with two individuals in their custody. BLM transported the two individuals to the Indio Station and after further investigation it was determined that both individuals were illegally present in the United States. BLM turned over the two undocumented individuals to the Indio Station.
INDIO, CA
UpNorthLive.com

Pair from South Carolina arrested near Grayling for drugs, firearm in car

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people from South Carolina were arrested in northern Michigan after drugs and a firearm were found in their vehicle. Michigan State Police stopped a vehicle on I-75 near Grayling for lane use and equipment violation in the morning of Tuesday, October 5. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
goldrushcam.com

Sureños Gang Member Sentenced to 120 Months in Federal Prison for Brandishing a Firearm While Committing a Carjacking and Illegal Possession of a Firearm

September 30, 2021 - Spokane – Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Orlando Raul Rodriguez, a/k/a “Toon,” age 31, of. Yakima, Washington, was sentenced on September 27, 2021, after having pleaded guilty on June 22, 2021, of brandishing a firearm while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Calle 18 gang member arrested in foiled human smuggling attempt

A Calle 18 gang member has been arrested for being in the country illegally, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The incident dates back to Sept. 22, when the Medina County Sheriff's Office informed Cotulla Station agents they had pulled over a vehicle involved in a human smuggling attempt. Sheriff’s...
LAREDO, TX
CBS Minnesota

Reyel Simmons Accused Of Impersonating Federal Officer, Illegally Possessing Firearms, Explosives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man previously charged with impersonating a federal officer has been indicted on additional charges. Reyel Simmons, 52, is now federally charged with impersonating a federal officer, being a felon in possession of both firearms and explosives and possessing unregistered firearms and an unauthorized badge. Reyel Simmons (credit: Sherburne County) According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, Simmons posed as a federal agent named “Rey Reeves” on TikTok. His videos allegedly showed him wearing law enforcement gear and showing off equipment, badges and firearms. (credit: Department Of Homeland Security) “Simmons is not, and has never been, employed by the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy