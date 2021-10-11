18 arrested on drug trafficking, firearms charges

INDIO — US Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a gang member Friday, Oct. 1, according to a press release. Indio Border Patrol Station received a call from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) at about 3 p.m., requesting assistance with two individuals in their custody. BLM transported the two individuals to the Indio Station and after further investigation it was determined that both individuals were illegally present in the United States. BLM turned over the two undocumented individuals to the Indio Station.

INDIO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO