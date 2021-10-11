CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Midwest Photographer Now Closed and Stiffs Hundreds of Couples

By Jessica Williams
 3 days ago
Just a few days ago, Glasser Images, a photography company that is popular throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Colorado, sent a statement to customers letting them know that they were closing. This isn't like every other closing announcement that companies have been posting on social media. This one also stated that "due to closing, if there is anything paid, we will not be able to provide any refunds."

