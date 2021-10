PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans heading to Thursday night’s Eagles game will get to see a special ceremony honoring two Eagles legends. The Birds will be inducting Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas into the Eagles Hall of Fame during halftime. The two were a part of a powerful Eagles’ offensive line from 2000-2008. The bookendsThe mainstaysThe Hall of Famers 🏆@72TraThomas and @BIGJDR will enter the Eagles Hall of Fame tonight during halftime of #TBvsPHI! pic.twitter.com/Cz7TE0GCjd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 14, 2021 Thomas was drafted by the Birds’ 11th overall in the 1998 NFL draft. The following season he battled through a 3-11 season with...

