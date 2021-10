Ram Upreti often spends his days putting the needs of others before himself. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit Ohio in March 2020, the 60-year-old Gahanna man has been dedicated to keeping the Bhutanese-Nepali community in Greater Columbus informed and safe from the virus. He's gone door-to-door distributing masks, hand sanitizer and information, and has even gone so far as to drop off vegetables and herbal medicines to homes where he knew a family was sick.

