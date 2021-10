There were over 20 people booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security facility this weekend. The list of charges varied as well, including some very serious charges. Over the weekend, some of the charges listed were non-violent, while others carry some serious penalties. On the weaker side of consequences, some charges include Modified Exhaust and Fender & Mudguard charges. While there was also a charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder. All of those listed here were arrested and charged, but are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO