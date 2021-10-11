CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Oct. 11 As of Sunday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria's trauma service area was 12%, according to the state health department. Eleven ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts. The Victoria Advocate gathers all of its COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Some data reported to the state is occasionally delayed, which can occasionally result in a large increase in new total cases when the cases are finally reported. When the Victoria Advocate reports “new total” cases, not all of those new cases are necessarily active cases, but rather that number reflects new cases added to the total number of cases reported in a county since the beginning of the pandemic. You can read more about how the state gathers its data here: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/DataSources.aspx County Total (+New) Recovered Active Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 3,862 3,773 55 34 56.25% DeWitt 2,960 (-2) 2,813 68 79 48.07% Goliad 705 655 24 26 44.46% Jackson 2,740 2,670 20 50 47.16% Lavaca 3,136 3,025 19 92 47.08% Matagorda 6,046 (+8) 5,810 84 152 50.28% Refugio 1,182 1,128 23 31 57.78% Victoria 13,031 (+14) 12,598 105 328 53.35% Wharton 6,114 (+3) 6,012 -65 167 53.57% 9-County Total 39,776 (+23) 38,484 333 959 50.89%

