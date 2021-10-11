CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of arson victims recount horror in court testimony

By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Writer
yoursun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARCADIA — Bruce Blandin said his cousin Marcus’ last words were: “Granddaddy! Help!”. The 10-year-old’s grandfather, Arnold Mele, was kneeling outside his house on South Lee Avenue in Arcadia in 2017, as his home went up in smoke behind him. Mele had tried to rescue Marcus and his two other...

