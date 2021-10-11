Family of arson victims recount horror in court testimony

SONORA (CBS13) – Shocking new details have been released in the case of a Tuolumne County nurse accused in a murder-for-hire plot. According to the Union Democrat, after a court hearing on Friday, a judge decided there was enough evidence to try Heidi Butler on a single charge of soliciting a hitman to kill her husband. According to the newspaper, investigators said one of Butler’s co-workers at Adventist Health Sonora called the FBI, saying Butler had asked her about guns. She also allegedly discussed hiring a Hells Angel to carry out the hit. Heidi was reportedly going to pay for the murder with a $500,000 life insurance policy on her husband. She was also allegedly going to poison his Diet Cokes with COVID-19. Investigators said Butler came up with the plans after one of her husband’s real estate partners expressed feelings for him. After the allegations came to light, Butler’s husband did not want to press charges because Heidi had suffered a mental breakdown, he said. Heidi has appealed for mental health treatment instead of a criminal trial. A hearing on that is scheduled for December.

