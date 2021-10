Jeff Brohm is not going to be fired after this season, not even if he loses the next 7 games and goes 3-9. Purdue owes him way too much money and simply does not have the deep pockets to not only complete his buyout, but go out and hire someone new when you probably have to pay north of $3 million a year to get someone competent. I can say with 100% confidence he is going to be Purdue’s coach for the 2022 season opener, and probably through the end of that year, at minimum, barring a major scandal.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO