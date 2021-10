You often hear us talk about the impacts of cold fronts or warm fronts as they bring changing weather conditions to our area. These fronts are associated with areas of low pressure and our signal that changes are coming. Meteorologists have been studying how low-pressure systems formed more than 100 years ago. It was at the Bergen School of Meteorology where the life cycle of these low-pressure systems was conceptualized in the 1910s and 1920s leading to the creation of the Norwegian Cyclone Model.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO