CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IN

Conviction ends child abuse case

By ANDREW MACIEJEWSKI amaciejewski@chronicle-tribune.com
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

A Marion woman accused of neglecting her 1-year-old child in March of 2018 could face up to six years in prison after she was found guilty Friday. A judge presiding over the case filed in Grant County Superior Court II found Brianna Danielle Cox, 28, of Marion, guilty on the Level 5 felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury Friday after a one-day bench trial where the defense and prosecution presented their case to the courtroom.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Former Boeing pilot involved in Max testing indicted

DALLAS (AP) — A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Grant County, IN
Crime & Safety
Grant County, IN
Government
Marion, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Grant County, IN
Marion, IN
Government
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Abuse Case#Bench Trial#Prison

Comments / 0

Community Policy