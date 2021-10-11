Conviction ends child abuse case

A Marion woman accused of neglecting her 1-year-old child in March of 2018 could face up to six years in prison after she was found guilty Friday. A judge presiding over the case filed in Grant County Superior Court II found Brianna Danielle Cox, 28, of Marion, guilty on the Level 5 felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury Friday after a one-day bench trial where the defense and prosecution presented their case to the courtroom.