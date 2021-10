Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, have shared a heartfelt statement after the murder of MP David Amess. "We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community," they wrote on Twitter in the hours after his death. Signing off with their initials to indicate the message came direct, they added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO