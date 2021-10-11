Magical Chocolate?

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Edible cookie dough is great because it is that satisfying treat that reminds us of childhood, but it is made safely, so we can feel comfortable enjoying it by the spoonful. There are a few differences between regular cookie dough and edible cookie dough. First of all, eggs and leavening are not included in recipes for edible cookie dough. Of course raw eggs are omitted for safety and leavening is not necessary since the dough won't be baked. In addition, what makes it edible is that the flour used in edible cookie dough is heat treated in advance to eliminate any safety concerns about consuming raw flour.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO