Magical Chocolate?
This Brownie Stuffed Magic Chocolate Ball with Caramel is a decadent dessert when hot caramel melts the chocolate to reveal a brownie and fresh raspberries too! Our salted caramel sauce is the perfect finish to this magical dessert that looks oh so fancy but is so easy to make! You can also pour hot fudge on top of this magic chocolate ball which is more common but I say why not have caramel and fudge. Check out the crash course/at home version of the recipe below… for those of us who aren’t gourmet chefs.djstormsblog.com
