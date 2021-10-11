Aura Biosciences Presents Interim Phase 2 Safety Data Evaluating Suprachoroidal Administration of AU-011 in Patients with Choroidal Melanoma at the ASRS 2021 Annual Meeting

Personalized medications have gained traction in recent years. This popularity is the key factor that is driving the growth of global compounding pharmacies. Currently, the trend for "made from scratch" is one of the factors responsible for the growth of the market. This trend is elevating the visibility of compounding pharmacies across the globe. The fact that medications are made from blending ingredients as per their strength and dosage makes them optimal for addressing issues of precise drug usage. Moreover, developing user specific drug to cater to patients' need is another factor that is boosting the growth of global compounding pharmacies market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO