Aura Biosciences Presents Interim Phase 2 Safety Data Evaluating Suprachoroidal Administration of AU-011 in Patients with Choroidal Melanoma at the ASRS 2021 Annual Meeting
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aura Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced the presentation of interim Phase 2 data with 7 months average follow up evaluating the safety of suprachoroidal (SC) administration of AU-011, the Company’s lead product candidate for the first-line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, as a part of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2021 Annual Meeting.www.biospace.com
