CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Aura Biosciences Presents Interim Phase 2 Safety Data Evaluating Suprachoroidal Administration of AU-011 in Patients with Choroidal Melanoma at the ASRS 2021 Annual Meeting

biospace.com
 5 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aura Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced the presentation of interim Phase 2 data with 7 months average follow up evaluating the safety of suprachoroidal (SC) administration of AU-011, the Company’s lead product candidate for the first-line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, as a part of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2021 Annual Meeting.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Regeneron Antibody Cocktail a Priority for FDA with April Action Date

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to place Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.' Biologics License Application (BLA) for COVID-19 drug REGEN-COV under priority review and gave the company until April 13, 2022, to take action. REGEN-COV, composed of casirivimab and imdevimab, is being proposed as a treatment for non-hospitalized...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Clinical Trial Kits Market: Rise in the number of various clinical trials across the globe is estimated to drive sales opportunities

Rise in the number of various clinical trials across the globe is estimated to drive sales opportunities in the global clinical trial kits market during the forecast period 2021–2031. Kitting solutions and logistics are some of the services available in the market for clinical trial kits. TMR’s upcoming research report...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

BrainStorm Gets Hopeful Window into NurOwn's Effect on Progressive MS

BrainStorm President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ralph Kern M.D., MHSc./Courtesy BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics' NurOwn (Intrathecal MSC-NTF cells) is well-known within the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) space. Now, it stands to become better known in the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) community as BrainStorm announced positive data from a Phase II safety and efficacy study of NurOwn in progressive MS on Thursday morning.
HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

ASRS 39th Annual Scientific Meeting: A review of findings reported

A review of studies, presentations and discussions at ASRS 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) hosted its 39th Annual Scientific Meeting from October 8-12, 2021, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The 2021 scientific program...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malignant Melanoma#Bladder Cancer#Eye Disease#Cancer Research#Aura Biosciences Inc#Company#Asrs#Suprachoroidal#Mhs#Ocular Oncology Service#Byers Eye Institute#Stanford University#Sc
biospace.com

EpimAb Biotherapeutics Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Addition of Andrew X. Zhu

“Dr. Zhu has an impressive track record of clinical expertise and innovation. He has designed, completed, and published a number of clinical studies and has developed novel strategies to treat liver and bile duct cancers, including exploring EGFR and MET inhibitors,” said Dr. Chengbin Wu, CEO and founder of EpimAb. “As an international expert and physician-scientist, Dr. Zhu will substantially contribute to our strategy as we advance EMB-01, EMB-02 and EMB-06 through clinical development and bring additional programs from our pipeline of bispecific antibodies into the clinic.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

GenSight Biologics Announces FDA Grant of Fast Track Designation for Optogenetic Therapy GS030 as Treatment for Retinitis Pigmentosa

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Regulatory News:. GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to GS030, which combines AAV2-based gene therapy with optogenetics to treat Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Koya Medical Presents Positive Interim Data from Randomized Trial Comparing its Dayspring Lymphedema Treatment to Pneumatic Compression

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021-- Koya Medical, a healthcare company on a mission to transform lymphatic and venous care through a comprehensive suite of innovative, people-centric platforms, recently presented data from the company’s prospective, multi-center, randomized, crossover study (NILE – NCT04908254) comparing Dayspring ®, the company’s active compression treatment for lymphedema, to a traditional pneumatic compression pump. In the trial, study participants reported significantly greater adherence to Dayspring treatment in comparison to the use of pneumatic compression pump. Additionally, subjects in the Dayspring arm demonstrated greater reduction in limb volume, improvement in quality of life and patient preference. Dayspring is the first active compression treatment that enables movement and mobility cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to treat lymphedema and other similar conditions.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cancer
Newswise

Researcher Presented New Data about the Heart and COVID-19 and Other Key Topics at Heart Rhythm Society 2021 Annual Scientific Sessions

Newswise — EDISON, NJ – October 5, 2021... The Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology Research at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, an expert in heart rhythm abnormalities and the heart’s electrical system, presented new data about the heart and COVID-19 and other key topics at the Heart Rhythm Society 2021 Annual Scientific Sessions held in Boston, MA, July 26-30.
EDISON, NJ
averyjournal.com

RedHill Biopharma Reports Further Analysis of Phase 2/3 Data Including a 62% Reduction in Mortality with Oral Opaganib in Moderately Severe COVID-19 Patients

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today reported new data from the opaganib global Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia showing that treatment with oral opaganib (ABC294640)[1] vs. the placebo-controlled arm resulted in a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality as well as statistically significant improved outcomes in time to room air and median time to hospital discharge in a group of 251 hospitalized, moderately severe COVID-19 patients, comprising 53% of the 475 study participants.
RALEIGH, NC
biospace.com

Broad Institute Names Chief Equity Officer in Commitment to Inclusive Medicine

Harvard and MIT’s Broad Institute has been a leader in genomic medicine and biomedical research since 2004, and the coalition wants to increase its leadership role in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion space. On Wednesday, the Broad announced that it is bringing René Salazar, M.D., on board as its first chief equity officer.
AUSTIN, TX
biospace.com

Compounding Pharmacies Market Report | Hormone Replacement Therapeutics Drive Major Revenue

Personalized medications have gained traction in recent years. This popularity is the key factor that is driving the growth of global compounding pharmacies. Currently, the trend for "made from scratch" is one of the factors responsible for the growth of the market. This trend is elevating the visibility of compounding pharmacies across the globe. The fact that medications are made from blending ingredients as per their strength and dosage makes them optimal for addressing issues of precise drug usage. Moreover, developing user specific drug to cater to patients' need is another factor that is boosting the growth of global compounding pharmacies market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Hope Alights at ECTIRMS 2021 as Companies Present New Data

The 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTIRMS) ran from October 13 to 15, 2021, with companies globally presenting cutting-edge studies on multiple sclerosis (MS). Here’s a roundup of some of the top stories. Sanofi presented favorable one-year tolerability data for its Phase...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Moderna Panel Vote Near Carbon Copy of Pfizer's

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory committee is recommending the use of Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine for COVID-19 as a booster dose for certain demographic groups. The news of a unanimous decision by all members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) came just two days...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Amazon and Big Pharma Unite to Propel AI Innovation in Therapeutics

Four leading pharmaceutical companies partnered with Amazon Web Services and Israel Biotech Fund to launch AION Labs, an innovative space that will allow drug developers to harness artificial intelligence technologies and computational science to solve therapeutic challenges. The pharma companies backing the launch of AION include AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Merck,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Sales of Paper Diagnostics to double through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Diagnostics in Home-care Settings Grows

Lateral Flow Assays to Account for 6 out of Every 10 Paper Diagnostics Sold Worldwide. Fact.MR’s latest survey offers comprehensive insights into recent trends and development impacting sales of paper diagnostics. The study offers a deep dive into opportunities and threats prevailing in segments of the market including product type and end-use across seven regions. It also projects demand for paper diagnostics in the hospital segment to continue rising.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Rectify Nets $100 Million to Help the Body Relearn its ABCs

With $100 million in Series A financing, Rectify Pharmaceuticals emerged with a goal to develop disease-modifying precision therapies that will restore ABC transporter function in order to address the underlying cause of serious genetic disease. Backed by Atlas Venture and Omega Funds, Cambridge, Mass.-based Rectify Pharmaceuticals intends to develop Positive...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The global controlled release drug delivery market is foreseen to expand while riding on the growing awareness about various benefits of using the system. For instance, controlled release drug delivery system helps improve the efficacy ratio of the administered therapeutic. Uniform drug effect, less fluctuation in plasma drug levels, improved patient acceptance and compliance, and reduction in dosage frequency and dose amount are some of the other benefits that a controlled release drug delivery system offers. Moreover, high demand for controlled release drug delivery system catering to specific therapeutics used for pediatric and geriatric patients is expected to augur well for the global market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

CRISPR Therapeutics' CAR-T Cancer Therapy Shows Early Promise

CRISPR Therapeutics provided updated data from its ongoing Phase I CARBON trial of CTX110, its allogeneic “off-the-shelf” CAR-T therapy for CD19+ B-cell cancers. The data is based on 26 of 30 patients who, as of August 26, 2021, a data cutoff date, had received the therapy with at least 28 days of follow-up.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy