Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of Hematology

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Analyses Suggest Survival Benefit Associated with Imetelstat Treatment in Comparison to Best Available Therapy. Overall Survival is Primary Endpoint for Ongoing Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Refractory MF. FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for hematologic...

www.biospace.com

