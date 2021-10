One hundred and twenty-eight games with four NHL teams for Jayson Megna, and as he recalled, none of them was a season opener. Megna was placed on waivers Oct. 8 but recalled just before the Colorado Avalanche started the season Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Nathan MacKinnon missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19, per general manager Joe Sakic. Kurtis MacDermid, usually used as a defenseman, filled in at forward in practice but the team went with a more traditional choice for the opener.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO