CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kadarius Toney apologizes for punch, won’t be suspended: ‘This is not boxing or hockey’

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKadarius Toney lost his cool in the heat of Sunday’s loss at Dallas, but the rookie receiver publicly apologized on Monday and said it won’t happen again. “I feel like I need to apologize to mainly everyone because as far as little kids looking up to me, it’s not the example I want to set for them,” Toney said on a Zoom audio call. “Everybody makes mistakes, but we always have to be accountable for our emotions and our actions.”

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney already showing insane qualities with one stat

The New York Giants unleashed rookie receiver Kadarius Toney against the New Orleans Saints, and he ended up being one of the catalysts that fueled the offense to a victory in Week 4. With Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton out with hamstring injuries, Toney will once again be a priority...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Joe Judge was furious with Kadarius Toney over punch

Joe Judge prides himself on running a disciplined football team. So when Kadarius Toney was ejected in the fourth quarter of his New York Giants’ 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Judge was furious. Toney was ejected for throwing a punch against Dallas defender Damontae Kazee, who tackled...
NFL
SFGate

Receiver Kadarius Toney creating exicitement for N.Y. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — All the problems first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney had in training camp and the early part of the season seem forgotten. The wide receiver out of Florida opened a lot of eyes this past weekend in catching a career-best five passes for 74 yards. The numbers really aren't spectacular, but what Toney showed on the field was.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
On3.com

WATCH: Dirty play, punch leads to brawl, Kadarius Toney ejection

The New York Giants had wide receiver Kadarius Toney get ejected against the Dallas Cowboys for an altercation on the field where he threw a punch. As referees sorted out the punishments, both Toney and defensive back Damontae Kazee received penalties while Toney was disqualified from the game for his punch.
NFL
Newsday

Giants Q&A: Did punch take away from Kadarius Toney's record day?

Kadarius Toney had the most productive game by a rookie wide receiver in Giants history, catching 10 passes for 189 yards and eclipsing Odell Beckham Jr.’s record of 185. Was there anything that could have taken away from that?. Turns out, yes. In the fourth quarter, after catching a pass...
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL will evaluate Kadarius Toney for potential fine, no suspension (Report)

Kadarius Toney put together his best game as a pro on Sunday. He may even win the Pepsi Rookie of the Week, like Jets quarterback Zach Wilson did for Week 4. But Toney’s sensational performance didn’t end pretty. Toward the end of the Giants‘ Week 5 loss to the Cowboys,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, LB Lorenzo Carter, WR Kadarius Toney

Q: Do you have any updates you can give on (Quarterback) Daniel (Jones), (Running Back) Saquon (Barkley) and (Wide Receiver) Kenny Golladay?. A: I'd say in terms of Daniel, he's in the protocol, so we won't know anything officially on where he's at until later in the week. He's got a series of steps by league mandate he has to go through, so we'll wait patiently and get the other guys ready as we wait on him. Hopefully, he's out there to play. We won't have a definite answer on that until much later in the week. In terms of Kenny and Saquon, those guys are actually getting looked at as we speak. We're hopeful they dodged a couple of bullets, but we'll kind of wait and see what the official diagnosis is for them.
NFL
numberfire.com

Giants' Kadarius Toney dealing with an ankle injury

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is dealing with an ankle injury suffered during Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, reports ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Toney was guilty of stealing many a Dallas defender's ankles in Week 5, but was getting his own ankle checked out by the team's doctors during the team's meetings on Monday. Raanan added that head coach Joe Judge did not seem overly concerned about Toney's availability, but Toney's practice participation will still be worth monitoring ahead of Week 6.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Hockey Player#American Football#Cowboys#Giants#Big Blue#Thankyall
Yardbarker

John Ross speaks on speed, chemistry with Kadarius Toney

With John Ross, the New York Giants may have found a receiving talent that adds even more value to their already deep lineup at the position. While Ross was more or less considered a draft bust based on his first four seasons in the league after being taken in the top 10 by the Bengals, the wide receiver showed flashes of his old potential in week 4.
NFL
Newsday

With depleted WR corps, Giants' Kadarius Toney ready for a larger role

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kadarius Toney has been something of a bit actor in this young Giants season. The rookie first-round draft pick has been eased into the offense — used somewhat sparingly, but just enough to give a tantalizing glimpse of his athleticism. That’s been the case from Week 1 to 3, but this week against the Saints? Well, it’s finally time for this bit actor to get his close-up. With Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) officially ruled out for this Sunday’s game, and Kenny Golladay working around an injured hip, Toney will rise to the forefront of the Giants' passing game. It’s a role the team certainly envisioned when they drafted him 20th overall, but perhaps not this soon. That doesn’t seem to bother Toney, though, who on Friday said he was ready for whatever coach Joe Judge had planned for him.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Kadarius Toney will be the X-factor in Week Five

The New York Giants‘ offense had a breakout game last Sunday. The Giants earned their first win of the season and improved their record to 1-3. New York’s offense willed them to a thrilling 27-21 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints. Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney developed a chemistry that took the team’s offensive attack to a new level.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kadarius Toney Ejected for Throwing Punch After Monster Performance

Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ejected in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys on Sunday for throwing a punch. Toney was having a breakout game after New York suffered multiple key injuries throughout the contest. Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee shoved Giants tight end Evan Engram when things were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Kadarius Toney: “Not the example I want to set”

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney said Monday afternoon that he felt the need to apologize for the punch he threw at Davontae Kazee of the Dallas Cowboys because “that’s not the example I want to set.”. “I felt like I need to apologize to mainly everyone,” Toney said....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Kadarius Toney continues to wow teammates

After a rocky start to his NFL career, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has begun to take the league by storm. Every time he touches the football it’s a highlight, and his “twitchy” athleticism has caught the attention of even casual fans. Even some of Toney’s teammates, who...
NFL
On3.com

Joe Judge criticizes Kadarius Toney following ejection

Kadarius Toney lived up to his human-joystick nickname yesterday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, what he did when the game was already over caused New York Giants head coach Joe Judge to criticize Toney. Late in the fourth quarter, the Giants first round pick threw a punch at Cowboys safety...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy