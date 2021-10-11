Kadarius Toney apologizes for punch, won’t be suspended: ‘This is not boxing or hockey’

Q: Do you have any updates you can give on (Quarterback) Daniel (Jones), (Running Back) Saquon (Barkley) and (Wide Receiver) Kenny Golladay?. A: I'd say in terms of Daniel, he's in the protocol, so we won't know anything officially on where he's at until later in the week. He's got a series of steps by league mandate he has to go through, so we'll wait patiently and get the other guys ready as we wait on him. Hopefully, he's out there to play. We won't have a definite answer on that until much later in the week. In terms of Kenny and Saquon, those guys are actually getting looked at as we speak. We're hopeful they dodged a couple of bullets, but we'll kind of wait and see what the official diagnosis is for them.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO