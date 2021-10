In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Bill Lee said he and the Tennessee General Assembly would push back on the federal government vaccine mandate. Back in September, President Joe Biden created a plan where the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would require all employers of 100 or more employees to get their staff vaccinated or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. Private businesses requiring a vaccine must also provide accommodations for qualified religious and medical exemptions, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO