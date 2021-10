(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media earlier this week to salute his former Van Halen bandmate David Lee Roth on news of the singer's pending retirement. The son of guitarist Eddie Van Halen joined the legendary group's lineup on bass in 2007 and was on board for three tours and the 2012 album, "A Different Kind Of Truth", before a final North American trek saw them perform their final concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October of 2015, with Eddie passing away last October at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

