Jazmin Veney steps into style with her luxury footwear brand

By Tonaé Lee
phillytrib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore native, Jazmin Veney, is stepping into style with her luxury footwear brand, ARCH NYC. Graduating from the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising, better known as LIM College, in 2016 Veney began her journey in the industry by maneuvering her way through the Fashion Marketing field. Taking her love for fashion, and the fact that the industry lacked representation in many fields, the ARCH NYC brand was born.

