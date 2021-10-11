CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Systems Analytics Global Leaders' Seminars: Online Seminar by Professor David Simchi-Levi (October 13, Wed)

 4 days ago

It is our great honor to have Professor David Simchi-Levi deliver the coming seminar on Oct 13 Wed 20:00 (HKT UTC +8) / 08:00 (EDT UTC -4). The details of the seminar follow this message and are presented on the attached poster. For the upcoming seminars, please visit the website:...

$25 million cumulative gift to transform industrial and systems engineering at USC

We are pleased to announce a new gift by USC alumnus Daniel J. Epstein to the USC Viterbi School of Engineering totaling $14 million. This gift is part of $25 million in cumulative support that USC Trustee Daniel J. Epstein has contributed to USC and will enable the Epstein Industrial and Systems Engineering department to embark on an ambitious plan to expand research excellence, enhance student experiences, increase diversity and renovate its facilities. Key objectives include the strategic hiring of an additional seven tenure track or tenured faculty at all levels. For a full story on this gift please see https://news.usc.edu/192933/daniel-j-epstein-gift-industrial-and-systems-engineering-at-usc/
Big Data Applications in Global Operations and Management Session (2021 INFORMS)

Big Data Applications in Global Operations and Management Session (VMC03) Date: Oct 25, 2021 11:00am-12:30pm (PDT, Pacific Time Zone) - Virtual, via Zoom. We invite you to attend the 2021 INFORMS session on "Big Data Applications in Global Operations and Management," organized by Industry Engineering, Operations Management, and Strategic Management scholars.
2 tenure track positions in Information Systems

If you are interested, please apply online. Please pay attention to the "Required and Preferred Qualifications" sections before applying. Applicants who meet the qualifications of both positions must submit two separate applications using the link in each announcement. Position #1: Assistant Professor – Information Systems - #22-17 Position #2: Assistant...
Faculty Position: UBC Sauder School of Business

The Operations and Logistics Division of the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia (Vancouver Campus) invites applications for one tenure-track faculty position. Although preference will be given to applications at the Assistant Professor rank, we will also consider applications at the Associate and Full Professor ranks. Applicants must have a record of research commensurate with the rank and a demonstrated successful experience in teaching. Senior-level candidates should have accomplished excellence in research in Operations Research/Operations Management. Entry-level candidates should demonstrate an interest in and potential to conduct high-quality research in Operations Research/Operations Management and be very close to completing or have completed a Ph.D. in a relevant area such as operations research/management, engineering, applied mathematics, statistics or other related areas. The successful candidate will be appointed at the rank appropriate to their qualification and experience.
Mevea Seminar 2021 – Digital Twin In Control System Software Testing And Development

On October 27, 2021 (est. 10:00-13:00 UTC+3), Mevea’s 8th annual seminar will go live. This year, we will focus on the uses of Digital Twins in control system software testing and development, bringing you a variety of expert speakers from industry and academia. The seminar will feature experts in control system, heavy machinery, and sensor development & testing.
Tenure-Track Position in Retail Management at McGill University

The Bensadoun School of Retail Management (BSRM) at McGill University invites applications from candidates with demonstrated quality research output and teaching excellence for a tenure-track position at the Assistant Professor level starting August 1, 2022. This position is multi-disciplinary. Preference will be given to candidates from Marketing, Organizational Behaviour, Strategy, or related disciplines, but we encourage applicants from all areas of management whose interests fall within the broad area of retailing. Teaching load and salary are competitive. More senior candidates may be considered for appointment at the level of Associate Professor (with or without tenure).
Learning to Rank an Assortment of Products

We consider the product-ranking challenge that online retailers face when their customers typically behave as “window shoppers.” They form an impression of the assortment after browsing products ranked in the initial positions and then decide whether to continue browsing. We design online learning algorithms for product ranking that maximize the number of customers who engage with the site. Customers’ product preferences and attention spans are correlated and unknown to the retailer; furthermore, the retailer cannot exploit similarities across products, owing to the fact that the products are not necessarily characterized by a set of attributes. We develop a class of online learning-then-earning algorithms that prescribe a ranking to offer each customer, learning from preceding customers’ clickstream data to offer better rankings to subsequent customers. Our algorithms balance product popularity with diversity, the notion of appealing to a large variety of heterogeneous customers. We prove that our learning algorithms converge to a ranking that matches the best-known approximation factors for the offline, complete information setting. Finally, we partner with Wayfair — a multibillion-dollar home goods online retailer — to estimate the impact of our algorithms in practice via simulations using actual clickstream data, and we find that our algorithms yield a significant increase (5–30%) in the number of customers that engage with the site.
Developing a Composite Measure to Represent Information Flows in Networks: Evidence from a Stock Market

There is increasing interest in information systems research to model information flows from different sources (e.g., social media, news) associated with a network of assets (e.g., stocks, products) and to study the economic impact of such information flows. This paper employs a design science approach and proposes a new composite metric, eigen attention centrality (EAC), as a proxy for information flows associated with a node that considers both attention to a node and coattention with other nodes in a network. We apply the EAC metric in the context of financial market where nodes are individual stocks and edges are based on coattention relationships among stocks. Composite information from different channels is used to measure attention and coattention. To evaluate the effectiveness of the EAC metric on predicting outcomes, we conduct an in-depth performance evaluation of the EAC metric by (1) using multiple linear and nonlinear prediction methods and (2) comparing EAC with a benchmark model without EAC and models with a set of alternative network metrics. Our analysis shows that EAC significantly outperforms other measures in predicting the direction and magnitude of abnormal returns of stocks. Besides, our EAC specification has better predictive performance than alternative specifications, and EAC outperforms direct attention in predicting abnormal returns. Using the EAC metric, we derive a stock portfolio and develop a trading strategy that provides significant and positive excess returns. Lastly, we find that composite information has significantly better predictive performance than separate information sources, and such superior performance owes to information from social media instead of traditional media.
NSCC Hosting Seminar Explaining Cryptocurrency

Understanding Cryptocurrency Have you been curious about investing in cryptocurrency or learning more about it? Wauseon, OH. Fulton County Economic Development Corporation is excited to co-host in collaboration with Northwest State Community College. Nithin Eapen, CEO of Chance River, on his journey to help others better understand cryptocurrency. The “Understanding...
Special Issue: EURO Journal on Transportation and Logistics

This is a kind reminder for the special issue at EURO Journal on Transportation and Logistics. This Special Issue aims to invite researchers who can offer novel data-driven efficient algorithms covering a range of methods (optimization, simulation, data-driven heuristics and data analytics) to tackle large-scale transport and logistics problems. We encourage the participation of researchers proposing new applications and methods to incorporate large-scale data to design efficient algorithms for large-scale transport problems.
Teaching Systems Thinking in Higher Education

Systems thinking is recognized as an essential skill for understanding complex problem solving and decision making associated with many of the contemporary issues faced by individuals and communities. In this article, our goal is to contribute to the knowledge of curriculum and pedagogy of formal systems thinking teaching in higher education. We believe that accumulating this knowledge can provide a better foundation for including systems thinking in higher-educational programs. To achieve this goal, the purpose of this study is to examine whether the use of a set of systems thinking concepts and methods can effectively promote systems thinking in higher-education settings. The study shows that systems thinking skills can be promoted effectively through the delivery of a combination of systems thinking methods and concepts.
New Research Finds Algorithm Meant to Eliminate Racial Disparities in Airbnb Revenue Fails to Enhance Revenue Equality

CATONSVILLE, MD, October 12, 2021 – Airbnb created a free, smart-pricing tool for its Airbnb hosts. But the tool meant to promote racial equality has done little to solve the problem. New research in the INFORMS journal Marketing Science finds the algorithm's price recommendations are not affected by the host's race, but rather the tool's race blindness has resulted in unintended consequences that may lead to suboptimal pricing for Black hosts.
The Power of Subsampling in Submodular Maximization

We propose subsampling as a unified algorithmic technique for submodular maximization in centralized and online settings. The idea is simple: independently sample elements from the ground set and use simple combinatorial techniques (such as greedy or local search) on these sampled elements. We show that this approach leads to optimal/state-of-the-art results despite being much simpler than existing methods. In the usual off-line setting, we present SampleGreedy, which obtains a.
Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
Finland reports increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 74% of eligible people fully vaccinated

In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
