Dantex Digital has further expanded its Pico range with the launch of the new PicoColour 254HD. Representing the next step in PicoColour development, the PicoColour 254HD is built on the PicoJet platform. Offering 2.5 pl dot size, with an effective resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi, this new press runs at an increased speed of 164 fpm (50m/m). PicoColour 254HD is also available with compact inline finishing, offering a finished reel ready for the applicator. Offering excellent printed results and suitable for short and long run jobs, this new press provides all the benefits of digital printing at a highly competitive price for today’s demanding production environment, including no minimum quantity, no waste and fast turnaround times.

ARTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO