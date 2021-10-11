CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near Nature: Appreciating the beauty found outside

By ART, BARB STRAUB Guest Columnist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne must be careful walking across the street, operating vehicles, entering a large crowd … yet we take those and other activities for granted. This is often true when appreciating beauty in nature. Consider wasps and poison ivy, pleasant to view at a distance, not so up close. Another example...

City removes natural playground from Mineral Springs Park

It was a fun, innovative way to encourage free play in one of Owatonna’s busiest parks, but after further evaluation, the city has removed the structure. “The intentions were good and it was fun,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma. “But the pieces end up not being safe, especially for that location.”
OWATONNA, MN
State
Mississippi State
Outsider.com

Stunning Photo of Gorilla Appreciating Butterflies Will Make You Appreciate Nature Conservation

Who doesn’t love butterflies? This photo of a gorilla smiling in a cloud of butterflies has us itching to get outside. Nature truly is amazing. The photo was taken by UK photographer Anup Shah in the Central African Republic. It was entered into The Nature Conservancy’s 2021 photo competition. Over 100,000 photos were entered into the contest, and Shah won.
ANIMALS
Thrive Global

Improvising in Outer Space and Finding Beauty in Nature: Where Humans Outperform Machines

Garrett Reisman, Senior Advisor to SpaceX and former NASA astronaut (who had the prestigious opportunity. of conducting three spacewalks,) currently teaches as Professor of Astronautical Engineering at the University of Southern California and hosts a podcast with former astronaut Mike Massimino (called “2 Funny Astronauts.”. Reisman is a world-class astronaut...
ASTRONOMY
Mountain Democrat

Gallery at 48 Natoma explores nature’s beauty

FOLSOM — Glimmering flashes of color through falling leaves, rays of sunlight on tiny wildflowers and flowing organic grain on abstract wood — all call to mind the beauty that can be found in nature. Three artists will be featured in the next exhibit at the Gallery at 48 Natoma in Folsom with Randy Honerlah showcasing his large, stylized paintings, floral watercolors by Judy Lew Loose and Lutz Hornischer’s wood sculptures. The Found in Nature exhibit will be open to the public Oct. 8 through Jan. 13, 2022. Also during this time in the Community Gallery, nature photography from FolPho Photography Club will be on display.
FOLSOM, CA
phillyfunguide.com

Creating a Naturally Beautiful Water Garden

Marc Radell, Master Gardener Emeritus, Penn State Extension. A water garden can increase your landscape's aesthetics exponentially and become a beautiful means to attract pollinators, amphibians, songbirds, and other desirable wildlife. A properly designed water garden stocked with native plants and small fish becomes a haven for homeowners and wildlife.
GARDENING
#Wasps#Flowers#Birds#Swans#Bird Feeders#Mexican#Juncos
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minneopa State Park newsletter captures 'the cycle and beauty of nature'

Bison taking "dust baths" to ward off insects. Wildflowers popping, from tall and flowery white wild indigo to pasture rose. Crews cutting back wild parsnip, a tall invasive plant sometimes confused for Golden Alexander. Minneopa Creek struggling in the depth of summer's drought to supply its waterfall. If you can't...
MANKATO, MN
The Southern

Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Natural beauty in our backyard

There are times when an outdoor adventure is as near as your backyard. Such was the case Monday morning. My wife and I took advantage of the cool fall weather, enjoying our favorite early morning caffeinated beverages under the shelter of our carport. While reveling in the cool breezes, I couldn’t help but notice a number of small birds flitting about our neighbor’s cypress trees.
LIFESTYLE
parentherald.com

Natural Beauty Tips for Busy Moms

It's long been said that being a mother is one of the most challenging jobs on the planet - and well, it's been told for so long and so often because it's true! Whether you stay at home, work full time, or anywhere in between, your children always come first, and quite frankly, it's easy to feel run down sometimes. When we look our best, we feel our best, and as another adage says, "fake it 'til you make it!" So, sometimes, even though we're exhausted and stretched thin, it's nice to know that we're still looking good; we've still got "it," and that can make the long days a little easier. Not everyone loves putting on a full face of makeup every day, though, and not everyone has the time to do it even if they wanted to. So, what are some easy, natural beauty tips for mothers to look their best and, in turn, feel their best? Keep reading.
SKIN CARE
Country
Brazil
The Citizen Online

Inman gets outside for a nature hike

A little fresh air can get the blood flowing and your brain ready to learn. Dawn Alley’s 5th graders at Inman Elementary recently took their class outside of the box and outside of the classroom for a learning nature hike. The class went on a 1-mile nature walk to explore...
LIFESTYLE
Newstalk KGVO

Beautiful Images of Nature in the Fall in Western Montana

This week, Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal noticed some flocks of American Crows in the Lolo area of western Montana. You'll notice a photo of a raven above, often mistaken for a crow. Both are black, but ravens are larger and often travel in pairs, while crows flock together. Bob saw about 40 crows in the air, which is part of their migration behavior. They start gathering together in August and are on their way south.
MONTANA STATE
southernminn.com

What is bugging you at your house?

The warm fall weather that we have been having recently (and that I have certainly been enjoying) brings some unwanted guests to our door. I have been seeing some clips on television about boxelder bugs being present in large numbers. So what do we do about them and why are there so many?
HOME & GARDEN
southernminn.com

October events at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park

When the first settlers arrived in 1854, they discovered an island of woods in the vast oak savanna prairie which now makes up Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. Sugar maple, basswood, oak, hickory, aspen, elm, ash, and ironwood trees shade the land. Over 200 varieties of wildflowers, along with countless varieties of ferns and mushrooms grew in the Big Woods.
LIFESTYLE
Richmond County Daily Journal

J.A. Bolton | The fruit of the gods

To persimmons lovers, this is Sandhill Gold. The common persimmon in America is known by many names- Possum Apples, sugar plum, and just plain ‘simmons. The proper name or scientific name is Diospyros Virginian. Although some persimmons are native to China and Japan, our country has long had its own...
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

10 Perennials You Should Cut Back Every Fall (And 5 to Let Be)

Winterizing your garden includes trimming back some perennials and leaving others until spring. Our experts tell you what to do to ensure success. In the crunch of fall house cleaning and the annual cold-weather cleanup, don’t forget to leave time for garden perennials, too. Cutting back foliage in the fall...
GARDENING

