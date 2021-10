The 90-day non compete is up, and Braun Strowman, now Adam Scherr, is free to sign where he wants. Fightful has learned that there had been talks between Scherr and All Elite Wrestling, but of recent weeks we've actually heard that IMPACT Wrestling is heavily interested in bringing in the former WWE Universal Champion. We've got no details on if a deal is actually in place, but the word backstage at the most recent tapings in Nashville led to talent hearing of the company's interest in Scherr. He'll be a part of EC3's Free The Narrative II this weekend, as well.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO