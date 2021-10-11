CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretchen's table: Dip your paw in this banana pawpaw sauce

Hastings Tribune
 5 days ago

Pawpaws are a regional delicacy beloved by foragers and others blessed to have easy access to the deciduous fruit trees. Known as the custard apple or poor man's banana, the greenish-yellow, kidney-shaped fruit tastes like a mix of mango and banana and can be found from the Great Lakes down to parts of the Florida Panhandle. They date back at least the 16th century and were often the only fresh fruit available to pioneers in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states.

