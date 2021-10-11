CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winterville, NC

Winterville mayor asks school board to avoid dividing town: No one attends public hearing on voter districts

By Kim Grizzard Staff Writer
Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

The mayor of Winterville said proposed Pitt County Board of Education election districts should not divide the town. In a letter dated Oct. 8, Winterville Mayor Doug Jackson asked the school board to place the town in a single district for representation. The letter was one of about half a dozen written responses the school board received regarding its plan to alter voting districts to correct an imbalance created by population changes.

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winterville, NC
Government
Winterville, NC
Education
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Education
City
Winterville, NC
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Districts#South Central#The Districts
CBS News

Man armed with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway, police say

Stockholm, Sweden — A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town Wednesday, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was "a confrontation" between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy