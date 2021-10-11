CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon updates its remote work policy for corporate employees

By Alex Halverson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is effectively dropping its early January office reopening date, instead making the office return a team-by-team decision at the director level, according to an internal email shared with the Business Journal and posted to the company's blog. It's the latest departure from the company's once rigid...

