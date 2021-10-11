CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book Corner: Get lost in thrilling tales of terrifying towns

By Tracy McPeck
Free Lance-Star
 4 days ago

Whether or not you believe in ghost stories, there is something deliciously thrilling about sinking your teeth into a scary novel. Thrills and chills in novels come in many forms, including psychological suspense, haunted house tales, otherworldly creatures, and so on. I thoroughly enjoyed assembling this list of picks for Spooktober centered around mysterious happenings in entire towns and cities, from small-town Idaho to 1970s Washington, D.C.

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Terrifying Ghost Towns in WA That Might Freak You Out

"Get in losers, we're going GHOST TOWN HUNTING!" - Me October means talking about ghosts, goblins, and Halloween trick or treating. Others might add "looking for ghost towns" to that list, and by others I mean me! I want to go explore a real live ghost town in the state of Washington that's not too far from Yakima Valley, so I did a little researchin' on the internets.
WASHINGTON STATE
FodorsTravel

The 10 Most Thrilling, Chilling, or All-Around Electrifying Books to Read in October

Some thrilling discoveries. Winter is coming! It’s time to up your sweater game and get ready for country fairs, harvest festivals, and Halloween-themed activities. If you have plans to curl up with a page-turner after planning terrifying outfits, then bookmark this list. We’ve gone beyond the usual suspects (Frankenstein, The Shining, Dracula) to bring you intense, thrilling, suspenseful novels to match the feeling of mystique that spins around October. Some aspects of real-life horrors have also made it here—the chills sent down your spine may have nothing to do with the weather.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get lost in a good book

There’s nothing like getting lost in a good book and local bookstores can often help you discover unique titles. A bookstore in Oak Park has been helping readers get lost in a good book for nearly four decades and their story is still going on. Cary Loren, owner of The...
OAK PARK, MI
seniorvoicealaska.com

Mumy and Cartwright launch new 'Lost in Space' book

If you were a child growing up during the 1960s and a fan of sci-fi television of the day, the nostalgic value of shows like "Lost in Space" can't be overstated. Cast members Bill Mumy and Angela Cartwright recognize the connection many seniors may have to the series and have updated and expanded their 2015 "Lost (and Found) in Space" book into a new volume, released September 14 (see http://www.NCPBooks.com ).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Free Lance-Star

Book Corner: Celebrate autumn with these picture books

Fall is a favorite season for many people. Maybe it’s the promise of relief from the oppressive heat and humidity of late summer, maybe it’s the quiet but steady transformation of nature, maybe it’s the anticipation of celebrating Halloween and Thanksgiving. Maybe it’s the pumpkin spice. There are plenty of reasons to celebrate fall, and plenty of picture books to share this season with the children in your life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Book club, terrifying tales and more at Northland Public Library

Northland Public Library is located at 300 Cumberland Road in McCandless. Masks must be worn at all times by everyone in the Children and Teen Services department and for all indoor programs. A number of upcoming in-person and virtual programs are offered — registration is required where noted by visiting northlandlibrary.org or calling 412-366-8100 x113.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
APG of Wisconsin

New book tells the tales, history of Chequamegon Country

The lakes, woods and streams of the Chequamegon country have inspired many books of history, ecology and philosophical musings. Some have been informal; others dryly academic. But seldom has there been an effort to incorporate a holistic approach, at once written with academic precision, fascinating historical vignettes of people and place, and deeply personal musings on the natural world of the region and the changes wrought by mankind on it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Truly Terrifying Books for Fearless Middle Grade Readers

You never know what's out to get you. Though you might think you're safe from monsters and menaces, everyday objects can turn against you, too. A mysterious microwave. A threatening board game. A snowman that refuses to melt. Master storyteller Josh Allen brings thirteen nightmare scenarios to life in this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terra Nova#Goblin
Washington Post

8 terrifying campsites to book this Halloween — if you dare

’Tis the season for haunted houses, ghost tours and Ouija boards. But for the brave outdoorsy types, it can also be the season for haunted camping. A campsite puts you right out in the elements with the rest of the natural (or supernatural) world. Once the sun sets and darkness shrouds your tent or cabin, good luck distinguishing the various sounds as normal or paranormal.
LIFESTYLE
metrokids.com

Tales of Chills and Thrills

One of my favorite parts of fall is Halloween and everything connected with the holiday. Reading Halloween stories by myself or for storytime is always fun. Explore some of my favorites on these pages. You can check them out at the Free Library of Philadelphia using your library card. Board...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
i95 ROCK

Terrifying Tales of the Lost Souls of Candlewood Lake

On July 15, 1926, CL&P's Board of Directors approved a plan to create a lake to generate electric power. They needed 5,420 acres of private land to make what was to become Candlewood Lake. 35 American families lived in the valley and were paid "fair pre-lake prices" for their land,...
POLITICS
Free Lance-Star

Local musician Karen Jonas releases 'Summer Songs,' and first book of poems

Since her first album in 2014, Karen Jonas has been one of the most prolific musicians in Fredericksburg, releasing five full-length albums and several EPs and singles. Her latest EP, “Summer Songs,” was released along with her first book of poems, titled “Gumballs.” The book is a personal reflection on Jonas’ childhood, relationships and career. The Weekender spoke to her about both of her new projects.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

‘Soul of the town’: Mostar’s beloved bridge inspires tale of romance and war

The bridge in the middle of Mostar is the spiritual and social heart of the city. It’s where people meet and gossip, snatch a first kiss or dive into the waters of the river below. The Bosnian city takes its name from the arched Ottoman-era bridge and it became a terrible symbol for the shattering of Yugoslavia when it was destroyed by Croat paramilitaries in 1993, though it has since been rebuilt.
WORLD
CatTime

5 Terrifying Tales Of Frightful Felines For Halloween!

Are you getting in the mood for Halloween? It's always fun to read scary stories by the masters of thrills and chills, especially if they feature creepy cats. Here are five spooky stories that feature kitties. Check them out... if you dare! The post 5 Terrifying Tales Of Frightful Felines For Halloween! appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: Where to Get Bizarre Megacore

Tales of Arise contains a ton of useful materials that can be used to upgrade your party’s equipment or craft new armor and weapons. Bizarre Megacore is a material that might be a bit tough to find, but we can help with that. Here’s where to find Bizarre Megacore in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
theislandnow.com

Our Town: In search of the lost sock

We must endure many losses in life, some trivial and some grave. Here is my top ten loss list in order of importance. 1) The missing sock: We’ve all experienced the sock mystery on a weekly basis. No matter how careful, you will often experience the dumbfounding loss of a missing sock. You may have left it in the washing machine or in the dryer, but sometimes even a search throughout each appliance will not produce a find. This can be mildly upsetting, but this is merely the easiest of the losses we must be prepared to face.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Webster County Citizen

Eli Roth Presents Terrifying Tales With Two ‘Ghostober’ Series on Discovery+

Viewers familiar with films like Cabin Fever or Hostel know that director Eli Roth has a knack for horror. Now, he is taking his unique creative vision into two new series as a part of streamer Discovery+’s “Ghostober” programming block. First, there’s The Haunted Museum, an anthology series currently streaming where Roth tells the stories behind some of the creepiest and cursed artifacts housed in the Las Vegas museum owned by Ghost Adventures‘ star Zak Bagans.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy