Book Corner: Get lost in thrilling tales of terrifying towns

We must endure many losses in life, some trivial and some grave. Here is my top ten loss list in order of importance. 1) The missing sock: We’ve all experienced the sock mystery on a weekly basis. No matter how careful, you will often experience the dumbfounding loss of a missing sock. You may have left it in the washing machine or in the dryer, but sometimes even a search throughout each appliance will not produce a find. This can be mildly upsetting, but this is merely the easiest of the losses we must be prepared to face.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO