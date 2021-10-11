CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report Concludes UK Waited Too Long for Virus Lockdown

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, a parliamentary report concluded Tuesday. The deadly delay resulted from ministers’ failure to question the...

KRMG

Coronavirus: WHO officially defines ‘long COVID’

LONDON — The World Health Organization on Wednesday issued an official “long COVID” definition in a bid to improve understanding of the persistent health problems that affect some COVID-19 survivors. The United Nations health agency’s International Classification of Diseases now refers to the vexing phenomenon as “post COVID-19 condition,” noting...
WORLD
Medical News Today

COVID-19 lockdowns in UK 'deepened social inequality'

Lockdown measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have changed people’s lives. Different social groups felt these changes disproportionately. Future research is necessary to determine if, how, and why these social inequalities continue to persist. The United Kingdom officially announced its first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Sydney readies for 'freedom day' after long virus lockdown

Australia's largest city will emerge from a 106-day lockdown on Monday, as Sydney authorities confirmed coronavirus vaccination targets had been met. But for the last 18 months, under-vaccinated Australian cities have endured several gruelling lockdowns to limit the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

Sweden avoided sweeping pandemic lockdowns. Where do they stand now?

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — Sweden was one of few European nations that avoided full-scale pandemic lockdowns. Despite heavy criticism last year, researchers now disagree on the extent to which more restrictions would have led to better overall outcomes. Sweden imposed some lockdown measures, including varying restrictions on public gatherings,...
WORLD
Matt Hancock
Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Covid bereaved voice anguish at ‘ignored’ UK virus planning report

Families bereaved by Covid have expressed pain at revelations that a government exercise modelling a large-scale coronavirus outbreak recommended four years before the pandemic that better preparations were needed in key areas including building stockpiles of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a contact-tracing system. Following the Guardian’s revelations about the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Russia hits new record for COVID-19 deaths, resists lockdown

MOSCOW (AP) — In what is becoming a common occurance, Russia has hit another record of daily coronavirus deaths as it faces a rapid surge of contagion amid lagging vaccination rates. Still, Kremlin authorities are adamant that there will be no new national lockdown. The government coronavirus task force reported 973 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. Russia has seen new virus death records several times this month, and daily infections have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new cases reported Tuesday. Overall, Russia’s coronavirus task force has registered 218,345 virus deaths — the highest death toll in Europe. But another Russian statistics agency says the true virus death toll could be much higher — up to 418,000 people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Naive and arrogant: the UK’s response to Covid-19 cost countless lives

The joint report issued today is a stark and largely damning appraisal of the UK’s Covid response. The report asks why, despite being ranked alongside the US as best prepared for a future pandemic, the UK was among those countries worst affected by Covid during 2020. While it avoids directly apportioning blame, this document will doubtless inform the long-awaited public inquiry.Dr Michael Ryan from the World Health Organisation wisely said at the very start of the pandemic: “Be fast, have no regrets […] the greatest error is not to move.” This evokes the “precautionary principle” – ie assume the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Uk#Ap#British#The House Of Commons#National Health Service#Parliament#Conservatives#Labour Party
Daily Mail

UK's daily Covid cases hit another three-month high in 11% weekly jump to 45,066 as hospitalisations stay flat but deaths rise by a quarter... and Professor Chris Whitty warns of 'exceptionally difficult' winter even if coronavirus cases don't spiral again

Britain's daily Covid cases hit another three month high today, official data revealed as Professor Chris Whitty claimed this winter will be 'exceptionally difficult' for the NHS even if there is not a surge of infections. Department of Health bosses posted a further 45,066 new cases across the country, up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
The Independent

Sri Lanka lifts 6-week virus lockdown amid economic worries

Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown Friday as COVID-19 cases and deaths decline but will restrict people's movement for work and obtaining essentials only — which are running short in the island country amid economic worries.The lockdown was imposed Aug. 20 and extended three times as Sri Lanka grappled with a COVID-19 surge caused by the delta variant. The government has ramped up vaccination in recent months, with more than 50% of the 22 million people fully inoculated.New daily infections have since fallen to below 1,000 and deaths to under 100, from a peak of over 3,000 cases and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

The black fungus outbreak in India

With the second wave of the deadly coronavirus, India is still struggling with the rising number of cases and another fungal epidemic hit with over 12,000 diagnosed cases within few days. Also called the ‘black fungus’, it has been known to cause an infection called ‘mucormycosis’ that has seen a rise among the patients affected or recovering from COVID-19.
Virus
Health
U.K.
Public Health
Vaccines
Australia Taking a “Zero Covid” Approach to Far? Lockdowns, Curfews, Fines, Armed Quarantine Camps, Jail Time

Australia, with a population of approximately 26 million people, has recorded a total of 102,729 cases of the virus and 1,278 deaths. Last month, Australia's Chief Health Officer said, “We will not be ever going back to pre-COVID levels. We will always have to be mindful that COVID exists. We will have to engage with booster shots, engage with advise (martial law) when we see outbreaks; we are going to have to respond. It’s not going to go back to normal. We can’t deny that we are going to have to live with COVID.”
Is the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic over in the US?

US researchers have modelled future scenarios for the future of the COVID-19 pandemic. They project a decline in cases, as a result of a number of factors. The possibility of a new variant emerging could change the trajectory of the pandemic once again. The worst of the pandemic may finally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sajid Javid brings back face-to-face appointments with GPs – then fails to show up to his own

We’re well used to auto-parodic politics by now. So much so that it is barely even worth noting that Sajid Javid should, in the morning, launch his “rescue plan” for GPs, of which the main focus is a drive to return to face-to-face appointments and then, at lunchtime, at the very last minute, fail to honour a longstanding face-to-face GP appointment of his own, to address the Royal College of General Practitioners’ annual conference.It’s not been made altogether clear why this last-minute change of plan occurred. Hundreds of millions of pounds of public money is wasted each year through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
England Eases COVID-19 Testing Rules for Most Incoming Passengers From Oct. 24

LONDON (Reuters) - Fully vaccinated passengers arriving in England from low-risk countries from Oct. 24 will no longer have to take expensive COVID-19 tests, the British government said on Thursday. Last month the government simplified the rules for international travel to England in a boost to the tourism industry, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
This Is When COVID Will Finally Be "Under Control," Virus Expert Says

For the past year and a half, the pandemic has created a deep feeling of uncertainty as the threat of COVID has loomed heavily over everyday life. Even a brief respite that saw cases drop steadily through the spring was short-lived as the Delta variant sent numbers back up again through the summer. But now, one virus expert says that the pandemic's days may be numbered and that COVID will finally be "under control" in a matter of months. Read on to see when we might finally be able to put the virus behind us.
WEATHER
Have you been struck down by the ‘worst cold ever’?

Jules Kelly isn’t usually the type of person to get a cold. She can’t remember the last time she suffered from a bout of the sniffles and is regimented about eating a healthy diet and taking supplements to boost her immunity. But three weeks ago, she came down with debilitating flu-like symptoms that left her almost bed-ridden.
PUBLIC HEALTH

