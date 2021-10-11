Ruthie Rabon of Myrtle Beach died Oct. 2
Ruthie Rabon 62, of Myrtle Beach died Oct. 2 in her home. Born July 8, 1959 in Conway, she was the daughter of Flossie Harrelson and the late Hoyt Rabon. She is survived by her daughter, Cornelius Stevens (John) of Loris; and her son, Daniel Kirby of Atlanta Ga.; a sister, Jeri Rabon (Jim Blanchard) of Myrtle Beach; and three brothers, Keith Rabon (Gina) of Tabor City, N.C., Terry Rabon (Joyce Ann) of Sanford, N.C., and Ronnie Rabon (Liz) of Leland, N.C.www.myhorrynews.com
