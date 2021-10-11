CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital Buys 16,999 SF Medical Office Building in Tucson

By Amy Works
rebusinessonline.com
 4 days ago

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital has purchased a medical office building, located at 3130 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson, from LC3130 LLC for $3.9 million. The single-story property features 16,999 square feet of medical office space. Thomas Nieman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Jeremy Adams with Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage’s Atlanta office represented the buyer in the deal.

