Devotion for October 11

By Bryan Chapell
byfaithonline.com
 5 days ago

One will scarcely die for a righteous person—though perhaps for a good person one would dare even to die—but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us (Rom. 5:7-8). Early in ministry the Lord blessed me through the powerful testimony of...

byfaithonline.com

Fillmore County Journal

Pastor Devotion Walking in the wilderness

Once while I was working at a summer camp, I stayed at a campsite in a wooded area that didn’t have a lot of underbrush. The bathroom at this campsite was a trail walk away from the main camp area – but due to the open area, the trail was hard to follow – especially at night.
CHATFIELD, MN
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Take Every Opportunity

Lift up your eyes and look to the heavens: Who created all these? He who brings out the starry host one by one and calls forth each of them by name. Because of his great power and mighty strength, not one of them is missing. - Isaiah 40:26 (NIV) 1...
RELIGION
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Listening

“Martha, Martha,” the Lord answered, “you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed — or indeed only one. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.” - Luke 10:41-42 (NIV) Luke 10:38-42 In today’s reading, Martha wanted to...
RELIGION
Daily Commercial

Reflections: Devotion in the form of words

I’ve always been amazed by songwriters and, even more, those who write spiritual songs and hymns. They preach a sermon in two or three minutes. More Reflections:Some words that can change everything. The theme of reconnecting:While the world doesn't appear, reunions abound in the Bible. I’ve written about songs and...
RELIGION
thepostnewspaper.net

URSULINE GRAD LIVES LIFE OF LEADERSHIP, DEVOTION

A 1961 graduate of Ursuline Academy, Sally Davila, now a resident of Dickinson, has been and continues to be a woman with a mission. She was born in Galveston and after high school attended college for a bit till she married and moved to California. Her husband said it was...
TEXAS CITY, TX
kduz.com

Friday Morning Devotional – The Day of the Lord

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Rom Rakow of Grace Bible Church of Silver Lake and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “The Day of the Lord.”
HUTCHINSON, MN
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Never Alone

This is the boldness we have in [the Son of God], that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. - 1 John 5:14 (NRSV) Romans 1:8-12 As I sat in the pew for the worship service, I thought about how disconnected I felt. My daughter is grown and now makes her home in another state, so I now go to church by myself. The connections we made together during her school years have faded, leaving me feeling isolated.
RELIGION
gcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: Let It Shine

“This little light of mine I’m going to let it shine Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine”*. You run your hand across the wall, struggling to find the light switch in the pitch-black room. After some searching, your fingers graze the switch and you inwardly celebrate finally finding it. As the switch is flipped, the room is engulfed in light. Every aspect of the room that was hidden is suddenly visible and the darkness, which was once so prominent, is gone — almost like it was never there at all.
PHOENIX, AZ
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Beauty in the Details

God doesn’t look at things like humans do. Humans see only what is visible to the eyes, but the Lord sees into the heart. - 1 Samuel 16:7 (CEB) 1 Samuel 16:4-7 Since I have been in prison, my daughter has sent me several drawings. One of my favorites is a self-portrait she drew when she was four years old. To anyone else it probably looks like a bunch of shapes: circles, triangles, ovals, and squares that she assembled to form a human body. But I notice much more detail — pupils and irises in the eyes, eyelashes, tennis shoes, a pretty red triangle dress, and black rectangle tights. To my eyes, it is better than the Mona Lisa, and I treasure her drawing.
RELIGION
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: God’s Guidance

Teach me, Lord, the way of your decrees, that I may follow it to the end. Give me understanding, so that I may keep your law and obey it with all my heart. Direct me in the path of your commands, for there I find delight. - Psalm 119:33-35 (NIV)
RELIGION
gcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: Known by God

“You have searched me, Lord, and you know me.” — Psalm 139:1, NIV. You may have heard phrases such as “you don’t understand me” or “you just don’t know” uttered by individuals who feel misunderstood or unnoticed. However, there is one who fully knows us. We are known by God — not merely our good or bad aspects, or the aspects that we let everyone else see — God knows everything about us.
PHOENIX, AZ
restorationnewsmedia.com

Weekly devotional: Blessings from God do not wait

Ephesians 1:3 (ESV) “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in C... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RELIGION
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Foul Ball!

God raised us up with Christ and seated us with him in the heavenly realms in Christ Jesus, in order that in the coming ages he might show the incomparable riches of his grace, expressed in his kindness to us in Christ Jesus. - Ephesians 2:6-7 (NIV) Ephesians 2:6-10 Recently,...
RELIGION
byfaithonline.com

The Blessing of Persistent Prayer

Prayer may well be the most convicting subject in the Christian life. I know it certainly is for me. I readily admit that I don’t pray as often as I ought, as eloquently as I ought, as fervently as I ought, or as comprehensively as I ought. And I have yet to meet another Christian for whom this is not true. Each of us, as a follower of Christ, is painfully aware of the number of times we have fallen asleep while praying or the number of occasions in which our minds have wandered and gotten sidetracked. We are painfully aware of how frequently our prayers have been cold and clinical or how often they have been small and focused only on ourselves and our immediate circumstances. No matter who we are or how much we have studied or how long we have been Christians, we all feel a little inadequate when it comes to prayer.
RELIGION
Park Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Let your leaves fall

Little yellow leaves from the front yard tree dance across the porch and driveway. As their bright green color fades, it seems they fall almost as quickly as they change. I love summer, and part of me longs to whisper to the tree, “Hold on a little longer. Come on; you got this. Think green!” But graciously, the tree listens to its Maker rather than my foolish whispers.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Park Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: ‘Our land will yield its harvest’

“The Lord will indeed give what is good, and our land will yield its harvest” (Psalm 82:5). In most areas of our country, where fields were seeded in the spring, crops are ready for harvest. Farmers plan for a whole year to bring in the harvest. They prepare the machinery during winter, plant seed in the spring, and cultivate and irrigate, if necessary, in the summer.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Bemidji Pioneer

'Teddy the barber' remembered for quick wit, family devotion

BEMIDJI -- If you sat in his barber chair or ran into him anywhere else, chances are Ted LaFriniere put a smile on your face and a laugh in your belly. That’s how friends are remembering the 60-year-old Bemidji man, known by many as "Teddy the barber," who died Oct. 9 after suffering from COVID-19 for seven months. Survivors include his wife, Janeen, and two daughters, Rachel and Andrea. His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji.
BEMIDJI, MN
