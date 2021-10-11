Devotion for October 11

God doesn’t look at things like humans do. Humans see only what is visible to the eyes, but the Lord sees into the heart. - 1 Samuel 16:7 (CEB) 1 Samuel 16:4-7 Since I have been in prison, my daughter has sent me several drawings. One of my favorites is a self-portrait she drew when she was four years old. To anyone else it probably looks like a bunch of shapes: circles, triangles, ovals, and squares that she assembled to form a human body. But I notice much more detail — pupils and irises in the eyes, eyelashes, tennis shoes, a pretty red triangle dress, and black rectangle tights. To my eyes, it is better than the Mona Lisa, and I treasure her drawing.
