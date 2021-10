Commerce Township is seeking a motivated, self-starting, independent individual who likes to work in different work climates. If this sounds like you, we are hiring an Assistant Maintenance Worker for our Maintenance Department. This entry level position offers competitive pay, health insurance, dental and vision, personal time off, 4-day work week, 401A retirement plan and advancement opportunities. If this seems interesting to you, visit our website at commercetwp.com/employment and fill out the application and send your application and resume to: email jbushey@commercetwp.com or mail to Janet Bushey, Human Resources, 2009 Township Drive, Commerce Township, MI 48390.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO