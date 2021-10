LANSING, Mich. --Yesterday, Governor Whitmer signed House Bill 5094, to fund critical lifesaving support for Michiganders through the Michigan Statewide Trauma System. "Our trauma centers are a key part of our health infrastructure that serve families and communities in times of crisis,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This bill ensures that the Michigan Statewide Trauma System continues to have the resources it needs to operate efficiently and effectively to treat Michiganders and save lives. I look forward to working with the legislature to identify independent funding for our state's trauma system.”

