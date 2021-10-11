CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, MN

Driver from New London facing DWI charges after Sunday afternoon crash

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New London MN-) A 32-year-old New London resident is facing drunk driving charges after a crash Sunday that injured a Brooten teen. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 4:38 p.m. Sunday on 240th Avenue Northwest, near 12th Street Northwest, which is about 4 miles Northwest of New London. A car driven by the 32-year-old New London resident was westbound and collided with an eastbound car driven by a 16-year-old person from Brooten. The teen suffered minor injuries, and the other driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Kandiyohi County, MN
Crime & Safety
New London, MN
Traffic
City
Brooten, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
New London, MN
Crime & Safety
Kandiyohi County, MN
Traffic
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Traffic Accident

Comments / 0

Community Policy