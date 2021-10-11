Driver from New London facing DWI charges after Sunday afternoon crash

(New London MN-) A 32-year-old New London resident is facing drunk driving charges after a crash Sunday that injured a Brooten teen. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 4:38 p.m. Sunday on 240th Avenue Northwest, near 12th Street Northwest, which is about 4 miles Northwest of New London. A car driven by the 32-year-old New London resident was westbound and collided with an eastbound car driven by a 16-year-old person from Brooten. The teen suffered minor injuries, and the other driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.