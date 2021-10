NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Ground was broken Thursday morning on the new New Jersey Innovation and Technology Hub. Gov. Phil Murphy joined elected officials and the president of Rutgers University for the ceremony in New Brunswick. Phase 1 of the $650 million project known as “The Hub” will include space for Rutgers’ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “It will be a place where doctors and researchers will work shoulder to shoulder on innovative treatments and solutions from bench to bedside,” Murphy said. Princeton University and Choose New Jersey will also be tenants at The Hub. Murphy said the site will create 7,500 jobs. It’s expected to be completed in 2024.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO