3223 more cases of COVID-19 reported Monday

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt is not a fan of the "not reaching" pouches that some law enforcement agencies are handing out in an effort to prevent violent interactions between police and motorists. The pouches were developed by Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile who was shot and killed by a Falcon Heights police officer while reaching for his identification. The pouches are designed to hold your license, insurance info, and your permit to carry if you have one, and are to be placed in an open and visible place in your vehicle if you are pulled over. Felt says while the idea behind the pouches are well intended, it's human nature to forget to take them with you when you exit your vehicle, leaving them prone to identity theft...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO