3223 more cases of COVID-19 reported Monday
(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 3223 additional cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. last Friday. The weekend statistics will be reported tomorrow. Minnesota's pandemic total for the past 19 months is now at nearly 739,000, and of that number, nearly 706,000 victims have recovered. Locally, Stearns County reported 105 cases of coronavirus, there were 34 in Kandiyohi, 26 in Meeker, 12 in Chippewa, 9 in both Renville and Pope Counties, and 4 in Swift. There were 25 deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Renville County. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now at 8320. The figures were based on approximately 36,200 test results.www.willmarradio.com
