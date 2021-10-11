CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kandiyohi, MN

3223 more cases of COVID-19 reported Monday

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 3223 additional cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. last Friday. The weekend statistics will be reported tomorrow. Minnesota's pandemic total for the past 19 months is now at nearly 739,000, and of that number, nearly 706,000 victims have recovered. Locally, Stearns County reported 105 cases of coronavirus, there were 34 in Kandiyohi, 26 in Meeker, 12 in Chippewa, 9 in both Renville and Pope Counties, and 4 in Swift. There were 25 deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Renville County. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now at 8320. The figures were based on approximately 36,200 test results.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise among vaccinated in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP)-- The proportion of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents rose sharply last month, though the shot remained broadly protective, according to new statewide health data released Friday. The latest Department of Health data on so-called “breakthrough” infections shows that between Sept. 5 and Oct. 4,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
willmarradio.com

COVID-19-related illness claims life of a Stearns County resident

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday reported 2388 more cases of COVID-19 and 24 COVID-related deaths. One of those deaths was a person in their late 80s from Stearns County. There were 93 cases of coronavirus reported in Stearns County, 16 in Kandiyohi, 13 in Pope, 4 in Swift, 2 in Meeker, and single cases reported in Chippewa and Renville Counties. The figures were based on approximately 17,900 test results.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Kandiyohi, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
willmarradio.com

Kandiyohi County COVID-19 vaccination rate drops more than 12% in one day

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday reported 2919 additional cases of COVID-19, and 25 more deaths. One of the victims was a person in their early 50s from Meeker County, and a person in their late 80s from McLeod County. Locally, Stearns County reported 98 more cases of coronavirus, there were 30 in Kandiyohi, 12 in Meeker, 9 in Renville, 7 in Chippewa and 2 each in Pope and Swift Counties. The figures were based on approximately 37,700 test results.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 493 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 493 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 356 are confirmed cases and 137 are probable cases. The one new death happened this month and was a person 65 years or older. There have been 8,550 total hospitalizations and 126,989 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,232. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
willmarradio.com

Healthcare Workers Ordered To Identify Themselves In Vaccine Lawsuit

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A coalition of healthcare workers in Minnesota who are suing to block COVD-19 vaccine mandates are being forced to identify themselves in the suit. On Tuesday, Federal Judge Nancy Brasel ordered the group of 188 healthcare employees to identify themselves to the organizations they are suing. Brasel also denied the health care workers' request for a temporary injunction that would halt healthcare systems from enforcing vaccine mandates. Judge Brasel says the healthcare workers have until tomorrow to identify themselves.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Stearns County#Swift
willmarradio.com

Flu season approaching, health officials urge people to get their shots

(St. Paul, MN) -- What could be a tough flu season is approaching and officials are urging Minnesotans to get their annual shot well ahead. The State Health Department's Kris Ehresmann says if you're due for a COVID booster, it's fine to get it at the same time -- say at the clinic. If you've already gotten a flu shot, she says there's no need to have any sort of interval between receiving those doses. But health officials stress, do not get a COVID booster sooner than the CDC-recommended time from your initial series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFPL

Southern Indiana COVID-19 cases cut in half over last month

After a spike in COVID-19 infections this summer, cases in Southern Indiana have significantly dropped in recent weeks. Health officials reported 407 cases in Clark and Floyd counties over the last seven days. That’s about half the total announced three weeks ago, and the lowest weekly total in two months. Clark County Health Officer Dr. […]
INDIANA STATE
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
willmarradio.com

Meth dealers from Glenwood, Circle Pines get federal prison sentences

(St. Paul, MN) -- Two Minnesota men will spend more than a decade each in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine in the Alexandria area. Alexandria police arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Listrom of Circle Pines with more than two pounds of 99-percent pure meth in Alexandria in August of 2019 and with 70 grams in January of 2020. Fifty-three-year-old Steven Johnson of Glenwood was busted with nearly a half-pound of meth in his car in August of 2019. Both men pleaded guilty. Listrom was sentenced to 16 years in prison last week and Johnson received a 12-year sentence Tuesday.
CIRCLE PINES, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota is 4th most energy-efficient state, according to study

(St. Paul MN-) October is National Energy Awareness Month. With U.S. energy consumption having declined by 7% last year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Most & Least Energy-Efficient States. To gauge the financial impact of doing more with less energy — the average American household...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Felt: "Not Reaching" pouches could lead to identity theft

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt is not a fan of the "not reaching" pouches that some law enforcement agencies are handing out in an effort to prevent violent interactions between police and motorists. The pouches were developed by Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile who was shot and killed by a Falcon Heights police officer while reaching for his identification. The pouches are designed to hold your license, insurance info, and your permit to carry if you have one, and are to be placed in an open and visible place in your vehicle if you are pulled over. Felt says while the idea behind the pouches are well intended, it's human nature to forget to take them with you when you exit your vehicle, leaving them prone to identity theft...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed In Minnesota Over The Weekend

(Undated) -- The National Weather Service says Minnesota had multiple tornadoes over the weekend. NWS officials say the town of Park Rapids was hit by a tornado Saturday night and another touched down north of Chisholm on Sunday. According to reports, the Park Rapids tornado, which produced 100-mile-per-hour winds, caused damage to the roofs of Faithbridge Church and Park Rapids Ford. No injuries or deaths were reported.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Lawmakers debate solutions to skyrocketing Twin Cities crime

(St. Paul, MN) -- The fatal shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and more than a dozen wounded has reignited a debate at the Minnesota Capitol. Republican state Senator Paul Gazelka wants more police on the streets. The candidate for governor says, “Everyone wants to know that their kids can play outside in the yard and not worry about being shot.” Gazelka says, “We gotta get a handle on this.” Democratic state Senator Sandy Pappas represents the district where the shooting happened. He says having more police has been tried and it hasn’t worked. Pappas says it’s too easy to get a gun – legally and illegally.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

State Officials React To St. Paul Bar Shooting

(St. Paul, MN) -- State officials are speaking out following the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar. On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz called the incident at Seventh Street Truck Park that left one woman dead and 14 people injured, "horrific." Governor Walz then pledged to work with St. Paul police to investigate the shooting. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also shared his thoughts on the incident, noting that he is "devastated" by Saturday's shooting. State Senator Paul Gazelka also posted a video to Twitter, calling for more police presence in the Twin Cities. Police say three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy