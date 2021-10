LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new lab at Spring Hill High School is helping students learn skills to apply in post-graduation. The Practical Assessment Exploration System(PAES) is a lab that is designed to allow students the opportunity to discover five different types of work industry for them. They range from consumer services to computer technology and the construction industry. The students learn what they are interested in and they get to explore a lot of different jobs that they may not have the chance to be exposed to.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO