Join the Friends of Garden Park School for an open house with history and geology presentations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. “The building will be open for viewing as we prepare for the next step of historic preservation, the application of shotcrete to the school’s exterior,” according to Peggy Sorenson of the Friends of Garden Park School. “Learn about the history of Garden Park and its residents during an 11 a.m. presentation and discussion about the historic adobe schoolhouse, built in 1895. This building replaced the original school that had burned down a few years earlier.”

CAÑON CITY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO