Missouri Valley boys win WIC XC title, Underwood’s Bryce Patten is individual champ

(Griswold) Griswold opposes 3-4 West Harrison in Week 8. Griswold is upbeat going into their Week 8 contest with the Hawkeyes. Even though they suffered a 61-0 loss last Friday night to Fremont-Mills, the team did some things well according to coach Chase Wallace. “The guys are feeling really confident. The scoreboard didn’t show it last week against Fremont-Mills, but in that first quarter we played right with them. That whole first quarter was a pleasant site to see because we had been getting off to really slow starts throughout the year. To comes out and match Fremont Mills’ size and intensity was great to see. The offense got rolling on that first drive and just couldn’t quite punch it in and we were able to get a stop against them. It was a really positive first quarter. After that turnovers and big plays kind of killed us, but those are things we are trying to get cleaned up. The guys are ready for Friday and we are really looking forward to it.”

GRISWOLD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO