Missouri Valley, IA

Missouri Valley boys win WIC XC title, Underwood’s Bryce Patten is individual champ

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orPdX_0cOEpcwO00

(Manning) Missouri Valley took top honors as a team in the boys Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Meet at IKM-Manning on Monday. Cody Gilpin (3rd) and Brek Boruff (5th) led the Big Reds with top five finishes while Will Gutzmer (7th) was in the top ten. They finished 23 points better than runner-up IKM-Manning.

Underwood’s Bryce Patten won the individual crown in a time of 17:09. Runner-up Caden Keller, of IKM-Manning, clocked a 17:24.

Riverside Boys: 6th Mason McCready, 11th Eric Duhachek, 29th Dalton Smith, 38th Caleb Stevens, 54th Alex Weis

Audubon Boys: 14th Jackson Deist, 40th Eli Deist, 52nd Mason Steckler

AHSTW Boys: 12th Caleb Hatch, 22nd Caden Geraghty, 46th Joseph Thornock, 62nd Camden Williby

Boys Team Scoring

  1. Missouri Valley 46
  2. IKM-Manning 69
  3. Tri-Center 79
  4. Treynor 98
  5. Underwood 101
  6. Riverside 113
  7. Logan-Magnolia 158

Boys Individual Top 15

  1. Bryce Patten, Underwood
  2. Caden Keller, IKM-Manning
  3. Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley
  4. Mason Yochum, Treynor
  5. Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley
  6. Mason McCready, Riverside
  7. Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley
  8. Sean McGee, Tri-Center
  9. John Ross Biederman, Treynor
  10. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning
  11. Eric Duhachek, Riverside
  12. Caleb Hatch, AHSTW
  13. Blake Allen, Underwood
  14. Jackson Deist, Audubon
  15. Jacob Hoden, Missouri Valley

Full Boys Results: IKM HS Boys Results

Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Boy’s win Hawkeye Ten Cross Country Meet Crown

(Glenwood) The Glenwood boys cross country team placed five runners on the all-conference team and won the meet title with 52-points. Bryant Kellar led the Rams with a second-place finish supported by a sixth-place performance from Liam Hayes, and Andrew Smith crossed the line in seventh. Jackson Griffin placed 17th, and Dillon Anderson, 18th.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Coon Rapids-Bayard hopes to de-rail Exira-EHK playoff plans

(Coon Rapids) Coon Rapids-Bayard looks to play the role of spoiler on Friday night when they match up with Exira-EHK. At 3-4 it hasn’t been the year the Crusaders would’ve hoped for, but they’ve had some impressive moments along the way. “The kids have been pretty resilient. We’ve been through a lot with injuries and the kids have really responded. The biggest surprise this year is our passing game has come alive. Our senior at quarterback Tanner Oswald has done an awesome job for us. A couple of other seniors Preston McAlister and Easton Hayes and Peyton Betts have really have done some great things for us.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Griswold encouraged by Week 7 performance despite loss

(Griswold) Griswold opposes 3-4 West Harrison in Week 8. Griswold is upbeat going into their Week 8 contest with the Hawkeyes. Even though they suffered a 61-0 loss last Friday night to Fremont-Mills, the team did some things well according to coach Chase Wallace. “The guys are feeling really confident. The scoreboard didn’t show it last week against Fremont-Mills, but in that first quarter we played right with them. That whole first quarter was a pleasant site to see because we had been getting off to really slow starts throughout the year. To comes out and match Fremont Mills’ size and intensity was great to see. The offense got rolling on that first drive and just couldn’t quite punch it in and we were able to get a stop against them. It was a really positive first quarter. After that turnovers and big plays kind of killed us, but those are things we are trying to get cleaned up. The guys are ready for Friday and we are really looking forward to it.”
GRISWOLD, IA
Missouri Valley, IA
Sports
Western Iowa Today

ACGC takes ‘nothing to lose’ mindset into showdown with Van Meter

(Guthrie Center) ACGC coach Cody Matthewson calls it the biggest game in program history. The Chargers face Van Meter Friday night in a matchup of undefeated teams. We’ll have the game for you on 96.5 FM KSOM. There’s no denying what’s at stake and that’s a district championship. It’s undoubtedly a big one. “I think that would be a very accurate statement,” says coach Matthewson. “You try not to treat it like that, but you’re playing the last game of the year and are undefeated and so is your opponent and playing the #1 team in the state. It’s something we’ve worked towards and somewhere we wanted to be at the end of the year.”
VAN METER, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Qualifying Cross Country Meet Assignments

(Area) The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released more information on postseason cross country. State Qualifying Meets will be held for 1A and 2A teams on Thursday, October 21st. 3A and 4A schools will qualify for state on Wednesday, October 20th. Panorama...
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Unsung Heroes Week 8: ACGC’s Cayden Jensen

(Guthrie Center) Cayden Jensen will be featured in an interview at halftime during KSOM’s broadcast of the ACGC at Van Meter football game. The Chargers senior is this week’s Unsung Hero. Jensen has turned in an impressive season, but sometimes gets lost amid the team’s other rushing options. He’s second...
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK girls place 14th at OABCIG

(Ida Grove) OABCIG hosted a cross country meet on Monday with 132 girls and 173 boys runners. Exira-EHK was among 17 scoring schools in the girls competition. The Spartans placed 14th with 353 points. Ella Petersen was the first Exira-EHK runner to cross the finish line, placing 42nd in 24:58. Gracie Bartz ran 74th, Kate Hansen 78th, Macy Emgarten 91st, Ruby Vanderwal 98th, and Olivia Dixon 128th.
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Griswold adds non-playoff football game in Week 9

(Griswold) The Griswold Tigers have added a competition to their football schedule. Coach Chase Wallace’s squad will oppose River Valley on Friday, October 22nd. River Valley is 1-5 on the season. Their lone victory was a 32-30 decision over Siouxland Christian. The Week 9 game will be played in Griswold.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM rolls into final regular season contest with unblemished mark

(Anita) CAM is one win away from polishing off a 2nd straight undefeated regular season. They’ll be in action at 4-3 Boyer Valley in Week 8. Cougar coach Barry Bower reveals the message to the team this week is ‘finish.’ “One of the things we talked a little bit about is finishing. After the ball game on Friday nigh we just had to make sure we finish and take one game at a time which is what we’ve been doing all season. Finish the regular season out strong and then prepare yourself for the road ahead. We know we have a tough task and are going on the road against a gosh darn good Boyer Valley team. They have some skill and some big guys up front that can do some damage.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Athletics Department Warning Football Fans About Counterfeit Tickets

(Iowa City, IA) — The University of Iowa is warning Hawkeye football fans to watch out for fake tickets. Saturday’s homecoming game against Purdue is sold out. Assistant Athletic Director Steve Roe says about 50 people tried to use counterfeit tickets at Kinnick Stadium for last weekend’s game against Penn State. Demand for Hawkeye tickets is expected to increase as they remain undefeated. Stubhub is the official secondary market for Iowa football tickets.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Playoff spot up for grabs for Exira-EHK in Week 8

(Exira) Trey Petersen’s 500 yard passing performance last week has helped set up Exira-EHK with a chance to play their way into the playoffs. The 4-3 Spartans can get in with a win against 3-4 Coon Rapids-Bayard. Exira-EHK coach Tom Petersen says the top priority for his defense will be...
FOOTBALL
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Highest Ranking In 36 Years

(Iowa City, IA) — The Iowa Hawkeye football team moved up to number two in the A-P College football poll after their 23-20 win Saturday against Penn State. The Nittany Lions came in ranked number-four. The number two ranking in the A-P poll is the highest for Iowa since the 1985 season. Iowa is now 6-and-0 and plays Purdue Saturday.
IOWA CITY, IA
