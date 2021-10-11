Missouri Valley boys win WIC XC title, Underwood’s Bryce Patten is individual champ
(Manning) Missouri Valley took top honors as a team in the boys Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Meet at IKM-Manning on Monday. Cody Gilpin (3rd) and Brek Boruff (5th) led the Big Reds with top five finishes while Will Gutzmer (7th) was in the top ten. They finished 23 points better than runner-up IKM-Manning.
Underwood’s Bryce Patten won the individual crown in a time of 17:09. Runner-up Caden Keller, of IKM-Manning, clocked a 17:24.
Riverside Boys: 6th Mason McCready, 11th Eric Duhachek, 29th Dalton Smith, 38th Caleb Stevens, 54th Alex Weis
Audubon Boys: 14th Jackson Deist, 40th Eli Deist, 52nd Mason Steckler
AHSTW Boys: 12th Caleb Hatch, 22nd Caden Geraghty, 46th Joseph Thornock, 62nd Camden Williby
Boys Team Scoring
- Missouri Valley 46
- IKM-Manning 69
- Tri-Center 79
- Treynor 98
- Underwood 101
- Riverside 113
- Logan-Magnolia 158
Boys Individual Top 15
- Bryce Patten, Underwood
- Caden Keller, IKM-Manning
- Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley
- Mason Yochum, Treynor
- Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley
- Mason McCready, Riverside
- Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley
- Sean McGee, Tri-Center
- John Ross Biederman, Treynor
- Lane Sams, IKM-Manning
- Eric Duhachek, Riverside
- Caleb Hatch, AHSTW
- Blake Allen, Underwood
- Jackson Deist, Audubon
- Jacob Hoden, Missouri Valley
Full Boys Results: IKM HS Boys Results
Comments / 0