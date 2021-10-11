Vantage Point: A summer of illness makes next summer look better
This has been the summer of my discontent. I spent eight weeks getting radiation treatments at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. Radiation is no walk in the park. It saps your energy and weakens your immune system. But for me radiation therapy was made much worst because about a week into treatment I stopped eating. Food smelled like a barnyard manure pile, felt like silly putty in my mouth and tasted like vomit.www.thedailystar.com
Comments / 0