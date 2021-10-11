CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Vantage Point: A summer of illness makes next summer look better

Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has been the summer of my discontent. I spent eight weeks getting radiation treatments at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. Radiation is no walk in the park. It saps your energy and weakens your immune system. But for me radiation therapy was made much worst because about a week into treatment I stopped eating. Food smelled like a barnyard manure pile, felt like silly putty in my mouth and tasted like vomit.

EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
AFP

Daily aspirin may harm more than help seniors: US medical panel

A US government expert panel said Tuesday it no longer recommends a daily dose of aspirin to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people aged 60 and over. Since 2016, the Preventive Services Task Force, a government medical expert panel, has recommended a daily dose of aspirin for people in their 50s who have a 10 percent or greater risk of having a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years.
HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Aspirin no longer recommended for preventing heart attacks

(AP) – Older adults without heart disease shouldn’t take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday. Bleeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven’t had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential benefits from aspirin, the U.S. […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Washington Examiner

I finally got COVID

Exactly 19 months after Tom Hanks got it, I got it. Put another way: Exactly five months after I declared the coronavirus pandemic over , I finally got the coronavirus. I woke up Tuesday morning with a fever, a headache, and a runny nose. So, I went to the testing facility I had visited three times since the beginning of the year — I worried that covering the Jan. 6 riots might have exposed me, my wife and I visited Jamaica for our anniversary, and again in April because we were exposed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may treat kidney failure, study finds

In a new study from the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, researchers found that melatonin strongly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. They examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who also received melatonin had a 63 percent decrease...
SCIENCE
The Week

What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter

As winter approaches, many Americans may be nervously recalling the COVID-19 surge of last year, and wondering whether we're barrelling toward holidays-on-lockdown 2.0. Scientists are considering the same questions, but reassuring that the U.S. is "definitely, without a doubt, hands-down in a better place this year," as Boston University's Dr. Nahid Bhadelia told The New York Times. Experts are cautioning Americans to remain vigilant in preventative measures, but also leaving room for optimism. Though another winter surge is "plausible," writes the Times, the Delta-driven wave of coronavirus cases is likely winding down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedoctorstv.com

Add Folates to Your Diet to Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

Psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major and plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon both lost their mothers to Alzheimer’s disease. A new study shows that patients with Alzheimer’s have lower levels of folates in their bodies. Could adding more to your diet help protect you? Find out!. Why Are So Many People Quitting...
FITNESS
KTLA

Many older adults should no longer use aspirin for preventing heart attacks, U.S. panel suggests

Older adults without heart disease shouldn’t take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday. Bleeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven’t had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential benefits from aspirin, the U.S. […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi Island community health centers to merge by next summer

Two of Hawaiʻi Island’s largest community health centers plan to merge their operations next summer. The Bay Clinic and the West Hawaiʻi Community Health Center serve an estimated 40,000 residents around the island. And both groups say they can do a better job delivering health care by working together. Big...
HEALTH SERVICES
Smart Life Tips

The heart attack warning signs hiding in plain sight

A heart attack is not necessarily an event that grabs your chest and paralyzes your arms. According to a 2016 study by the American Heart Association, 45% of all heart attacks in the United States are "silent" and have no obvious symptoms. According to CDC 2020 data, heart disease kills one person every 36 seconds, making it a leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.
cbs3duluth.com

Moose Lake’s former Shopko becomes surgery center by next summer

MOOSE LAKE, MN– A new 9,000 square ft. surgery center will soon live near the freeway in Moose Lake. Northern Lakes Surgery Center, set to open next summer will be located in the former Shopko building at 4791 Co. Road 10. St. Luke’s and Gateway Clinic are partnering on the...
MOOSE LAKE, MN
