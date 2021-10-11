Hartwick freshman earns E-8 honors

Hartwick College's Staecia Silofau was named one of the Empire 8 Conference's Athletes of the Week on Monday, Oct. 11, after helping the Hawks to three straight victories.

Silofau recorded 26 kills, nine blocks and eight digs over the three-game streak, with the Hawks defeating SUNY Delhi, Houghton and Keuka. She has now earned E-8 Athletes of the Week recognition twice in her freshman season, having done so previously on Sept. 20.

The 5-foot-8 right side/outside hitter is from Kapoeli, Hawaii, and is majoring in nursing.

Hartwick improved to 13-2 on the season with a 3-1 conference record, trailing only St. John Fisher (4-0). The Hawks host Utica on Wednesday at 7 p.m.